Tony Macaroni Aberdeen’s lease terminated after months of unpaid rent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tony Macaroni Aberdeen’s lease terminated after months of unpaid rent

EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen City Council has began an "immediate" search for a new tenant to take over the Marischal Square unit.

Aberdeen City Council are conducting an "immediate" search for another business to take over the Tony Macaroni unit. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council are conducting an "immediate" search for another business to take over the Tony Macaroni unit. Image: DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Tony Macaroni’s Aberdeen restaurant has had its lease terminated following months of unpaid rent.

The ongoing dispute has prompted Aberdeen City Council to launch an “immediate” search for a new tenant for the high-profile Upperkirkgate unit within Marischal Square.

It’s understood the Italian chain was reportedly given notice of eviction several months ago, and a formal court process is now underway to remove them from the premises.

We also understand the alleged arrears top six figures – but council sources are keen to emphasise that a legal process to claw back the cash is already under way.

A Town House insider told The P&J that prospective new tenants have been quietly viewing the unit on trips to Tony Macaroni for lunch.

The restaurant has been listed for “immediate lease”. Image: CBRE

In the meantime, city leaders have cancelled the restaurant’s lease and made Unit F, which houses the eatery, available for rent.

As of Friday, December 13, Tony Macaroni appears to be operating as usual.

The search for a new tenant was confirmed by Aberdeen’s city leadership today.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Under the terms of the lease agreement, Aberdeen City Council has ended the lease with Tony Macaroni.

“The site is being actively marketed for a new tenant.”

The Press and Journal understands the chain restaurant has missed months of payments. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Tony Macaroni represents the second business left owing Aberdeen City Council cash, with the first being the failed Resident X.

The crisis-torn food hall and bar closed for the second time this year, after taking out a £1 million loan from Aberdeen City Council to open the business.

Tony Macaroni Aberdeen listed for rent

The news follows a public listing for the unit which was posted online by property managers CBRE earlier this week.

The listing for Unit F, Marischal Square is titled “former Tony Macaroni restaurant”.

The listing for the unit advertises that the space is available for immediate rental, with interested parties encouraged to contact CBRE for further details.

While the specific rent rates are only disclosed to potential tenants, the rateable value for the property is listed at £58,000 per year, with business rates set at £31,610 annually.

Despite multiple attempts to contact Tony Macaroni, The Press and Journal has yet to receive a response.

Conversation