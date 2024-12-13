Tony Macaroni Aberdeen’s lease terminated after months of unpaid rent

Tony Macaroni’s Aberdeen restaurant has had its lease terminated following months of unpaid rent.

The ongoing dispute has prompted Aberdeen City Council to launch an “immediate” search for a new tenant for the high-profile Upperkirkgate unit within Marischal Square.

It’s understood the Italian chain was reportedly given notice of eviction several months ago, and a formal court process is now underway to remove them from the premises.

We also understand the alleged arrears top six figures – but council sources are keen to emphasise that a legal process to claw back the cash is already under way.

A Town House insider told The P&J that prospective new tenants have been quietly viewing the unit on trips to Tony Macaroni for lunch.

In the meantime, city leaders have cancelled the restaurant’s lease and made Unit F, which houses the eatery, available for rent.

As of Friday, December 13, Tony Macaroni appears to be operating as usual.

The search for a new tenant was confirmed by Aberdeen’s city leadership today.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Under the terms of the lease agreement, Aberdeen City Council has ended the lease with Tony Macaroni.

“The site is being actively marketed for a new tenant.”

Tony Macaroni represents the second business left owing Aberdeen City Council cash, with the first being the failed Resident X.

The crisis-torn food hall and bar closed for the second time this year, after taking out a £1 million loan from Aberdeen City Council to open the business.

Tony Macaroni Aberdeen listed for rent

The news follows a public listing for the unit which was posted online by property managers CBRE earlier this week.

The listing for Unit F, Marischal Square is titled “former Tony Macaroni restaurant”.

The listing for the unit advertises that the space is available for immediate rental, with interested parties encouraged to contact CBRE for further details.

While the specific rent rates are only disclosed to potential tenants, the rateable value for the property is listed at £58,000 per year, with business rates set at £31,610 annually.

Despite multiple attempts to contact Tony Macaroni, The Press and Journal has yet to receive a response.