Future of Aberdeen’s Tony Macaroni restaurant in doubt as unit goes up for rent

The future of Aberdeen’s Tony Macaroni restaurant has been thrown into doubt after its premises was made available to rent this week.

That’s after Granite City landlords and property firm CBRE listed the unit that currently houses the chain as “available for lease.”

The listing on their website is also titled “former Tony Macaroni restaurant”.

The sudden move has plunged the future of the popular Upperkirkgate restaurant into doubt.

However, staff at Tony Macaroni, when asked about the listing earlier today, were unaware of any move to rent out the unit.

Now, information in the listing advertises that Unit F, Marischal Square is available to rent out “immediately”.

The rent rates are only available to those enquiring to take on the unit. But, the rateable value is listed as £58,000 per year, with business rates at £31,610 per year.

Tony Macaroni Aberdeen available to rent ‘immediately’

The property overview reads: “Accessed from the large, fully glazed frontage on Upperkirkgate, this unit provides excellent prominence for signage opportunities.

“Unit F is fit out with a large open plan dining area with both staged seating and booths. Internally the restaurant has 179 covers and features a bar and open kitchen area with private dining areas. There is further external seating for 24 covers.”

The Press and Journal reached out to Tony Macaroni but received no response.

CBRE has been approached for comment.