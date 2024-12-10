Future of Aberdeen’s Tony Macaroni restaurant in doubt as unit goes up for rent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Future of Aberdeen’s Tony Macaroni restaurant in doubt as unit goes up for rent

The Upperkirkgate premises has been made available to potential vendors 'immediately'.

By Graham Fleming
The Aberdeen restaurant has been listed for "immediate lease".
The Aberdeen restaurant has been listed for "immediate lease".

The future of Aberdeen’s Tony Macaroni restaurant has been thrown into doubt after its premises was made available to rent this week.

That’s after Granite City landlords and property firm CBRE listed the unit that currently houses the chain as “available for lease.”

The listing on their website is also titled “former Tony Macaroni restaurant”.

The future of the restaurant has been thrown into doubt.

The sudden move has plunged the future of the popular Upperkirkgate restaurant into doubt.

However, staff at Tony Macaroni, when asked about the listing earlier today, were unaware of any move to rent out the unit.

Now, information in the listing advertises that Unit F, Marischal Square is available to rent out “immediately”.

The rent rates are only available to those enquiring to take on the unit. But, the rateable value is listed as £58,000 per year, with business rates at £31,610 per year.

The restaurant has been listed for “immediate lease”. Image: CBRE

Tony Macaroni Aberdeen available to rent ‘immediately’

The property overview reads: “Accessed from the large, fully glazed frontage on Upperkirkgate, this unit provides excellent prominence for signage opportunities.

“Unit F is fit out with a large open plan dining area with both staged seating and booths. Internally the restaurant has 179 covers and features a bar and open kitchen area with private dining areas. There is further external seating for 24 covers.”

The Press and Journal reached out to Tony Macaroni but received no response.

CBRE has been approached for comment.

Conversation