Exclusive: ‘Failed’ Resident X opened with council loan – but the city won’t say how much is still owed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: ‘Failed’ Resident X opened with council loan – but the city won’t say how much is still owed

Resident X in Aberdeen was opened using a taxpayer-funded loan. It cost £1.3 million to build in Marischal Square. Now the food hall has changed hands, will the city still get its money back?

Resident X - set up in Aberdeen's Marischal Square with a £1.33m council loan - had "failed", said city chiefs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Resident X - set up in Aberdeen's Marischal Square with a £1.33m council loan - had "failed", said city chiefs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Aberdeen food hall Resident X was lent more than £1m to open in Marischal Square – and council chiefs won’t say how much has been repaid.

The P&J has been pressing the local authority, head tenant at the £107m Broad Street complex, for answers for more than four weeks.

The neon-adorned two-storey venue occupies 10,000 sq ft of Marischal Square.

Giving The Press and Journal an exclusive first-look at their new place last December, then-directors David Griffiths and Michael Robertson said the Instagram-friendly fit out had cost £1.3 million.

The P&J first asked questions about the loan for what the city council on Friday described as the “failed” business on September 19.

It took more than a month to get answers, with the local authority issuing them amid the Storm Babet chaos.

Resident X: The £1.3m Aberdeen food hall

Resident X opened with space for four street food vendors – including another of Griffiths’ and Robertson’s businesses – and two cocktail bars.

Their Aberdam brand took one of the spots in their new-age venue, along with chicken shop Pluck, curry house Baby Jewel and Greek restaurant Acropolis.

Having previously looked at a similar venture built out of shipping containers, and running the popular Backyard Beach Collective during the Covid pandemic, the pair opened over the festive period.

But they gave up control of Resident X Ltd – now Aguiares Developments Ltd – at the end of August.

Fife businessman Neville Taylor’s Aguia Group is in charge now.

Council chiefs tight-lipped on Resident X funding

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Council has delayed making any statement on the loan for more than a month.

The high tech light tunnel in Resident X in Aberdeen, set up with a £1.33m loan in Marischal College. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The high tech light tunnel in Resident X in Aberdeen, set up with a £1.33m loan in Marischal College. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Councillors are understood to have waited just as long – and were briefed early on Friday morning just before the statement was published.

City property chiefs’ preoccupation with the “crumbly” RAAC concrete crisis has been blamed for the wait.

Marischal Square cost £107m to build as part of Aberdeen City Council’s regeneration of the east end of the city centre.

The Press and Journal was among the first tenants, with DC Thomson occupying the entire fifth floor of Marischal Square 1.

Various deal sweeteners have been offered to get tenants in the door.

And the city fronted more than £1m to help Resident X to set up shop.

A loan was first agreed in May 2022. The headline figure was increased later last year as construction costs soared.

Aberdeen City Council could have taken over Resident X development if owners went bust

A freedom of information response from the local authority first confirmed that the council had loaned them the cash.

Former Resident X owners Michael Robertson and David Griffiths outside the Marischal Square food hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Former Resident X owners Michael Robertson and David Griffiths outside the Marischal Square food hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen taxpayers even paid for the consultant architect to design the electric food hall.

And the local authority loaned its tenants the money to fit out the units, expecting to be paid back over the course of the lease.

Throughout the fit out, Resident X had to prove with invoices that the money they were borrowing from the council was being spent on the food hall.

And the local authority had step in rights on the deal too, meaning the city could take over Resident X, if the owners went out of business.

Resident X: Pre-opening balance sheet would leave owners ‘struggling’ to access bank funding

Accounts lodged with Companies House showed Resident X was valued at £100 in August 2022, before it began trading.

But it had assets on its balance sheet worth £294,000.

Meanwhile, the company had £18,000 in its bank account with another £44,500 due from debtors.

But Resident X was due to pay out a huge £391,000 in the coming 12 months.

That means the £100 company was £34,387 in the red.

Balance sheets are a snapshot in time – and this picture was taken before Resident X opened its doors.

The construction was marred with similar issues to many other big-money projects, with shortage of supplies caused by the pandemic and global events.

But – as one banking source puts it – Resident X would have “struggled” to secure a bank loan for their Marischal Square venture with their negative equity.

Aberdeen City Council finally breaks silence on Resident X loan

Finally, after four weeks of pressure, an Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman fronted up to The P&J’s questions.

Her statement followed a far more explicit, confidential, briefing going to councillors.

One of two bars inside Resident X, now under new ownership with a new council lease. But how much of the loan has been repaid? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
One of two bars inside Resident X, now under new ownership with a new council lease. But how much of the loan has been repaid? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She said that Resident X had been given a “hybrid option” of free rent, along with a loan from Marischal Square developer Aviva, to set up shop.

Earlier freedom of information responses made by Aberdeen City Council detail the local authority as the lender.

The spokeswoman added: “Unfortunately the business model for Resident X failed.

“This was identified through discussions with council officers over the trading period, and reflected a number of challenges to the operation, particularly around rising construction and energy costs between February and June 2022.

“The original lease was for 15 years.  The rent level is commercially sensitive.

“A new lease is in place with a new tenant.  The rental level reflects current market conditions.”

She refused to add anything more on the new lease, including whether or not the agreement with Aguia Group includes repayments of the set up loan.

The council statement comes on opening day of the new venture of the Resident X founders, David Griffiths and Michael Robertson, at Shot ‘n’ Roll in the Trinity Centre.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Post Thumbnail
Red 'danger to life' warning for Aberdeenshire EXTENDED until Sunday as new amber alert…
The Bank Cafe and Restaurant in Huntly. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Huntly's Bank Cafe and Restaurant get permission to transform ANOTHER closed bank into extension
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Dragon Soop drink-driver Callum Calder-Hamilton Picture shows; Dragon Soop drink-driver Callum Calder-Hamilton. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Repeat drink-driver thought he was okay to get behind wheel after downing Dragon Soop
Fallen tree on the A937 just outside Hillside, Angus.
Full list of postcodes affected by outages as over 1,500 still without power during…
Firefighters on George Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Fire crews called to stop slates being torn from roof above Aberdeen…
Helicopter in the air against grey sky with trees in foreground.
Storm Babet: Helicopter search near Marykirk after reports of man trapped in vehicle
CR0025614 Society fashion feature - Lolo + Co. Netherkirkgate Aberdeen Pictured are Boutique owners Lauren Reid and her mum Rose Picture by Paul Glendell 11/12/2020
'We are buzzing to get onto Union Street': Aberdeen fashion shop Lolo and Co…
Jack Kenny's Sextet entertain jazz fans in the Pulley Room of the Bobbin Mill, King Street, Aberdeen, in this picture from March 1982. Image: DC Thomson
Winding back the years: Celebrating 50 years of popular Aberdeen student pub The Bobbin
Bullying is rife in north-east secondary schools, with many parents frustrated at a lack of action by those in authority. Image: Shutterstock
Calum Petrie: Why is nothing being done about bullying epidemic in north-east schools?
Flooding on the A90 near Laurencekirk on Thursday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A90 closed between Dundee and Stonehaven as drivers urged to stay at home

Conversation