Should Aberdeen’s night bus service run all year round? Readers weigh in

Free night buses have been helping people across Aberdeen and the Shire get home during the festivities — but should they carry on after Christmas?

There are 10 routes across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and most run from midnight until around 3.30am.

Aberdeen City Council has been funding the service since November, and it will carry on until January 5.

Readers have praised the initiative, with many suggesting the night buses should run all year round — even if they have to pay for the service.

We also spoke with Aberdeen Inspired boss Adrian Watson and Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill about whether or not the night bus should be extended beyond the festive period.

So, should night buses return to Aberdeen all year round?

‘I’ve been saying for years they should come back’

Readers like Gordon George Razey are hopeful that the night bus will continue after the festive period.

He wrote: “Used the Dyce one on the first night it ran, got me home fine.”

Taz Kami-Tazzy Rafferty agreed, writing: “Definitely keep the buses, I used one on Saturday. I’ve been saying for years that they should come back.”

And Kara Newmand suggested keeping the buses, but “charging the normal fare”.

And while David Forbes praised the service, saying it saves “waiting ages for a taxi”, he has doubts it will continue.

He wrote: “I hope the scheme continues but unlikely it will, which is a pity.”

Meanwhile, Liz Hendrie praised the bus driver for stopping when they waved him down and being “so pleasant” and joking with them.

And Heather Ross says she managed to catch the bus after standing in a taxi rank for more than 40 minutes.

She wrote: “It was not very busy, but got home to Kincorth within 15 minutes. Will definitely use again.”

‘It’s a great idea, but seems to have caused confusion’

However, there’s been some confusion around the bus timetables and their routes.

Paul McKnight wrote: “If and when they reach their destination, advise passengers of the last stop — that would be helpful.

“Unlike the N9 to Inverurie a couple of weeks ago where passengers weren’t sure of the route only to find themselves on their way back to Aberdeen.”

Donna Louise Strachan agreed and said: “It’s a great idea but seems the 1.30am to Banchory has caused confusion, as one week it goes to Banchory the next it stops at Peterculter.

“Used it on Friday for it to suddenly stop at Culter and the driver said ‘everyone off, this is the last stop’. Around seven people had to get off in the pouring rain and try without result to get taxis from Culter to Banchory.”

Aberdeen Inspired boss says ‘night buses shouldn’t just be for Christmas’

Aberdeen Inspired brought the idea to the table, and Aberdeen City Council committed to funding to the late-night festive buses.

Chief executive officer Adrian Watson says the feedback from businesses has been positive, with people saying it’s been a “real boon”.

According to the Aberdeen Inspired boss, Christmas is an important time particularly this year when businesses are faced with a difficult operating environment and the cost of living crisis.

But he believes that’s why it’s important to help people get in and out of the city, safely and with relative ease.

So people can go out and enjoy themselves, knowing they can get home at night. And while the night buses have helped, Adrian says the service “shouldn’t just be for Christmas”.

He said: “The desire of the public, and certainly from Aberdeen Inspired on behalf of our hundreds of businesses is that we would like to see a later service in and out of the city, for all the reasons given both economically and for safety.

“Folk need to have that reassurance that they’ll get home on an evening, and not end up walking home — or not coming in in the first place because they don’t have that reassurance.

“A structured bus service going into the wee small hours over the festive is certainly a move in the right direction, but as I say we would want to see this in a more sustainable fashion right through the year.”

‘We’re one of the few cities to offer it’

But, Adrian stressed that people need to get behind the initiative to show it is necessary.

“I would encourage people to use it,” he finished. “There’s so much going on in the city over the festive period, and yes there’s a challenge or two, just like in every other town and city.

“But this is a service that’s been put on specifically to help folk get in and out with ease, and there’s no cost. Use it, please.

“We’re one of the few cities to offer it, we’ve got a wonderful Christmas offering, and some of the best retail north of the central belt — so why wouldn’t you come in?”

Council to review service and consider its future

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill says he is pleased that the night bus service is proving so successful and hopes even more people will use it over the next few weeks.

The council allocated funds to the scheme to improve people’s safety and help businesses.

He said: “It means you can spend time in the city centre knowing there’s a way to get home safely and in comfort. I think that’s why so many people have been using them already, and it’s getting better.

“It’s also a way the council can help hospitality businesses in the city centre, so their customers know they’re going to have a safe journey home and encouraging more people to visit hospitality venues on an evening.”

The free festive service has been funded using bus gate fines, which the Lib Dem councillor stressed have to be used to support the local transport strategy.

Mr Yuill says the council will review the service and consider “what it might do for the future”.

“It’s great so many folk are using them,” he finished. “I’d be delighted if even more people took advantage.

“We’d also like to hear from people about what they think of the service, and how it might be improved or changed — are the routes right, could they be better, that sort of thing.

“But in the immediate term, we want as many people as possible to use the night bus service. They’re free, they’re there for everyone.

“Please use them and have a great time in the city centre.”

Aberdeen night bus use growing each week

A First Bus spokesman said the use of the free night bus service has been growing each week since its launch.

And according to the spokesman, the council has committed to reviewing the service after the festive period.

He added: “We hope to see more people use the service over the busy festive period as a safe and sustainable way to travel home after enjoying a night out in the city centre supporting local businesses and the city’s night time economy.

“Aberdeen City Council has committed to reviewing the service after the festive period and the best way to show the importance of the night bus and the need for it to continue is for as many people as possible to use the services between now and January 5.”

Full route and timetable information is at Weekend Night Bus Services | Aberdeen City Council