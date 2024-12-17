RBS announces closure date for Eastgate Shopping Centre branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RBS announces closure date for Eastgate Shopping Centre branch

Two Inverness sites will close early next year to make way for a new flagship branch.

By Michelle Henderson
Purple facade of RBS branch with in Eastgate Shopping Centre.
The city's Eastgate RBS branch will close to the public early 2025. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Royal Bank of Scotland has confirmed when it will close its current branch in Eastgate Shopping Centre, making way for a new flagship site.

The decision to close the existing branch comes in response to shifting customer behaviours, with data revealing a 46% decline in counter transactions between January 2020 and 2024.

Customers will be able to use the Inverness Chief Office branch on Harbour Road for a short time before its planned closure just weeks later on March 14.

Facade of RBS Harbour road headquarters.
The firm’s Inverness Chief Office on Harbour Road will remain open until March 14. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The closures were approved to make way for the grand opening of a new flagship branch at the city’s Falcon Square on March 17.

The banking giant says it will benefit from new service points and technology, aimed at ‘improving customer experience’.

This week, letters have been sent to customers informing them of the changes.

It confirms the Eastgate site will close on February 20 next year

Importance of maintaining footfall in towns and cities

Bank bosses say the move forms part of a £10.5 million investment in RBS banking across Scotland.

In a statement, a Royal Bank of Scotland spokesperson stressed the importance of having a presence on the High Street, while adapting to customer habits.

They said: “Our customers are using digital banking more than ever before.

“Over 80% of our active current account holders now use our digital services and over 97% of accounts with us are now opened online.

Picture overlooking Falcon Square with Eastgate Shopping Centre in the distance.
A new flagship branch will open to the public at Falcon Square on March 17 next year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Nonetheless, not everyone can access digital services and many others still rely on in-person transactions.

“This is why our branch network remains important to us and these changes in customer behaviour means we are providing a smaller number of better branches in locations that are more accessible to a wider range of customers and that have better technology and facilities to respond to community needs.

“To that end, we are investing £10.5m in our network in Scotland, from 2023-24.”

