RBS announces closure date for Eastgate Shopping Centre branch

Royal Bank of Scotland has confirmed when it will close its current branch in Eastgate Shopping Centre, making way for a new flagship site.

The decision to close the existing branch comes in response to shifting customer behaviours, with data revealing a 46% decline in counter transactions between January 2020 and 2024.

Customers will be able to use the Inverness Chief Office branch on Harbour Road for a short time before its planned closure just weeks later on March 14.

The closures were approved to make way for the grand opening of a new flagship branch at the city’s Falcon Square on March 17.

The banking giant says it will benefit from new service points and technology, aimed at ‘improving customer experience’.

This week, letters have been sent to customers informing them of the changes.

It confirms the Eastgate site will close on February 20 next year

Importance of maintaining footfall in towns and cities

Bank bosses say the move forms part of a £10.5 million investment in RBS banking across Scotland.

In a statement, a Royal Bank of Scotland spokesperson stressed the importance of having a presence on the High Street, while adapting to customer habits.

They said: “Our customers are using digital banking more than ever before.

“Over 80% of our active current account holders now use our digital services and over 97% of accounts with us are now opened online.

“Nonetheless, not everyone can access digital services and many others still rely on in-person transactions.

“This is why our branch network remains important to us and these changes in customer behaviour means we are providing a smaller number of better branches in locations that are more accessible to a wider range of customers and that have better technology and facilities to respond to community needs.

“To that end, we are investing £10.5m in our network in Scotland, from 2023-24.”