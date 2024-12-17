BrewDog founder considers ‘delaying’ marriage to Georgia Toffolo over tax conundrum

BrewDog owner James Watt is considering “delaying” his marriage to former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo.

Posting on his LinkedIn page, the Aberdeenshire businessman asked “should I delay marrying Georgia Toffolo?” and said he needs “some help”.

He announced he is making an investment into WiLD PACK, a UK-based raw dog food business that is “transforming dogs’ lives” through raw, natural nutrition.

“A massive advocate of the mission,” which he calls a “bloody great business”, its founder is Toff.

The pair got engaged in October.

However, Watt – who stood down as BrewDog chief executive after 17 years in May – received a “bombshell” from his tax adviser recently.

The 42-year-old said: “If I marry Georgia within three years of investing, I become a “connected person” under HMRC rules and I lose the EIS (Enterprise Investment Scheme) tax relief .”

James Watt decision to make on Georgia Toffolo wedding

With Watt now “facing the ultimate question”, he said he has the following two options:

Delay the wedding for three years and lock in the tax relief?

Forgo the tax break and marry Georgia Toffolo in 2025?

Asking his followers what they would do, he gave them two options:

Love always wins – take the tax relief hit.

True love can wait for three years – secure the relief.

He joked: “If anyone knows about a loophole I am all ears.”

Splitting their time between the north-east and London, the pair were recently in Aberdeenshire, with Toff stating: “It’s good to be home”.

She posted on Facebook: “Scotland really feels like that to me now, which is crazy. I hope when we are both old and grey this is our life.

“James can go out on the lobster fishing boat [and] bring home supper. I still won’t be able to cook so we will have to have lobster sushi, but we will be so very happy.”