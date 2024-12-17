BrewDog founder considers ‘delaying’ marriage to Georgia Toffolo over tax conundrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

BrewDog founder considers ‘delaying’ marriage to Georgia Toffolo over tax conundrum

James Watt and the former Made in Chelsea star got engaged in October.

By Chris Cromar
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo.
The happy couple spend their time between the north-east and London. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Facebook.

BrewDog owner James Watt is considering “delaying” his marriage to former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo.

Posting on his LinkedIn page, the Aberdeenshire businessman asked “should I delay marrying Georgia Toffolo?” and said he needs “some help”.

He announced he is making an investment into WiLD PACK, a UK-based raw dog food business that is “transforming dogs’ lives” through raw, natural nutrition.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt.
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt got engaged in October. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Facebook.

“A massive advocate of the mission,” which he calls a “bloody great business”, its founder is Toff.

The pair got engaged in October.

However, Watt – who stood down as BrewDog chief executive after 17 years in May – received a “bombshell” from his tax adviser recently.

The 42-year-old said: “If I marry Georgia within three years of investing, I become a “connected person” under HMRC rules and I lose the EIS (Enterprise Investment Scheme) tax relief .”

James Watt decision to make on Georgia Toffolo wedding

With Watt now “facing the ultimate question”, he said he has the following two options:

  • Delay the wedding for three years and lock in the tax relief?
  • Forgo the tax break and marry Georgia Toffolo in 2025?

Asking his followers what they would do, he gave them two options:

  • Love always wins – take the tax relief hit.
  • True love can wait for three years – secure the relief.

He joked: “If anyone knows about a loophole I am all ears.”

Splitting their time between the north-east and London, the pair were recently in Aberdeenshire, with Toff stating: “It’s good to be home”.

She posted on Facebook: “Scotland really feels like that to me now, which is crazy. I hope when we are both old and grey this is our life.

“James can go out on the lobster fishing boat [and] bring home supper. I still won’t be able to cook so we will have to have lobster sushi, but we will be so very happy.”

Conversation