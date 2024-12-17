Moray school terminates deal with company linked to alleged Chinese spy

Gordonstoun School has scrapped a major deal with a Chinese-owned business following spying allegations.

The private school in Moray, where King Charles was a former pupil, secured a deal in 2019 with Hampton Group International (HGI).

This would have allowed the five new schools in China to link up with Gordonstoun.

It’s since been revealed that Yang Tengbo, the majority shareholder in the Hampton Group, has ties with Prince Andrew – also a former Gordonstoun pupil.

At the time, a school spokesperson said the Hampton Group was a “specialist” in bringing the UK and China closer.

However, this week, an anonymity order was lifted, naming Mr Yang as an alleged Chinese spy.

Known as “H6”, Mr Yang was banned from the UK after being stopped at an airport in November 2021.

However, the 50-year-old’s links to royalty were exposed after he appealed the decision to a semi-secret immigration court named the Special Immigration Appeals Commission in 2023.

According to the verdict by High Court judge Justice Bourne, Mr Yang had established an “unusual degree of trust” with the Duke of York.

Yang Tengbo denies being a spy for China

Mr Yang denied spying for the Chinese state in a statement.

He said: “Due to the high level of speculation and misreporting in the media and elsewhere, I have asked my legal team to disclose my identity.

“I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded.

“The widespread description of me as a ‘spy’ is entirely untrue.”

A spokesperson for Gordonstoun said: “Gordonstoun has been made aware that Yang Tengbo, the chairman of the Hampton Group, has been named as the alleged Chinese spy known as ‘H6’.

“Following this information, Gordonstoun terminated its contract with the Hampton Group. For legal reasons, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”