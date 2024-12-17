Forklift fire blocks road south of Mintlaw

A forklift has been extinguished after going up in flames on an Aberdeenshire road.

Emergency services were called to the A952 Toll of Birness to Mintlaw road at about 10.45am on Tuesday.

Two appliances were dispatched to the scene, south of Mintlaw, from Peterhead and Maud.

Crews successfully extinguished the blaze and recovery for the vehicle, understood to be a forklift, has been arranged.

Witnesses reported seeing large flames and plumes of smoke in the area, as well as burn marks on the road.

The route is blocked in both directions due to the fire and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: “We were called to attend a vehicle fire on the A952 at 10.42am.

“Crews on scene used breathing apparatus and a hose reel. One vehicle was alight when crews arrived.”

The stop message came in at 11.15am and the crews have since left the scene.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.