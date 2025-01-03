Aberdeen pub quiz daily guide: Here’s how you can test your knowledge from Sunday to Friday

A pub quiz is a great way to test your knowledge and spend a fun evening with friends.

Aberdeen city centre has an abundance of quizzes on offer, across several brilliant venues.

The Press and Journal tried to find a pub quiz for every night of the week that showcased the options available to Aberdonians.

Should you be at a loss, there is likely a quiz night nearby that would make for a great evening.

If you prefer a classic straightforward pen-and-paper quiz, music rounds, or something entirely different, the Aberdeen pub quiz scene has something for you.

You guide to Aberdeen pub quiz scene

Sunday 7pm – McGinty’s

Kicking off this selection of quizzes is McGinty’s at the top of Union Street.

A great choice of drinks and some stellar food options make this a perfect Sunday evening.

Using the SpeedQuizzing app, teams are awarded extra marks if they answer the quickest.

The quiz kicks off with a round of 20 general knowledge questions, followed by another 10 questions in an “in the news” round.

Penultimately there is the multi-tap round where teams choose as many correct answers as they can, but run the risk of losing points with incorrect answers.

A final 20-question general knowledge round seels the victor.

Winners receive a £50, 2nd gets £30, 3rd gets £20.

All competing teams take part in a final question where the closest answer can spin the prize wheel.

However winning teams do put their already won prizes on the line, so be sure to choose wisely.

Alternatives: Holburn Bar, Malones, The Bobbin

Monday 8pm – Triplekirks

Located on the corner of Belmont Street, Triplekirks hosts a pub quiz on a Monday from 8 pm.

With a £50 cash prize on the line, the pub usually fills up quickly, so be sure to get a seat early.

Hosted by DJ Ian, questions are displayed on a slide show on TVs around the bar and answered on pen and paper.

Starting with a guess-the-song intro round, followed by a general knowledge round, a bit of sport, and current affairs, there’s something for everyone.

One of the rounds changes week by week (it was cartoon characters when I was there), so you never know, you could be a mastermind on the topic.

With £4 craft beers and cocktails, the quiz is great fun, and great value to match.

Alternatives: Ma Cameron’s, The Adam Lounge, The Globe Inn

Tuesday 8pm – Old Blackfriars

Old Blackfriars is a great spot with a homely vibe, making it ideal for a pint or a good old-fashioned quiz.

With a handy sheet to fill out your answers with, this quiz has a lot of fun quirks.

Each round had a different style including a red herring round, higher or lower, and a picture round.

Following the quiz, the top three teams each receive a voucher with the top prize being £50.

That’s not all, however, as with entry to the quiz, every contestant is entered into a raffle.

After the winning teams are announced one lucky raffle winner is selected for the pick-a-box prize.

The jackpot prize on this particular week was over £350, although sadly it was not won.

Alternatives: Wild Boar, The Craftsman Company, Northern Bar, Red Lion

Wednesday 9pm – Slains hosts Aberdeen pub quiz

One of the most energetic and busiest quiz nights, Slains hosts a great show in their upstairs bar on a Wednesday.

Using the increasingly popular pub quiz app, SpeedQuizzing, Slains splits their quiz into three rounds.

Starting off, there’s a general knowledge round with 20 questions.

Following that, there’s a music round with 30 songs.

Then finally, it’s another 20-question general knowledge round, except this time it’s extra points for a correct answer and points off for an incorrect one.

Vouchers are on offer for the winners.

Alternatives: Ivy Lodge, Brig’O’Don

Thursday 8pm – Malones Bit on the Side

Malones Bit on the Side is one of two quizzes that the Ship Row Irish pub hosts alongside its Sunday edition.

Guaranteed to leave you feeling like a winner (no matter how you do in the quiz), as everyone who comes along gets a prize.

Enjoy a pint of Guinness or order an Aberdam in the Irish pub while teasing your brain across four rounds.

The quiz is filled with a mixture of themed rounds as well as, general knowledge, current affairs, and sport.

Upon the culmination of the quiz, the winners are invited to spin the wheel to decide their prize.

Winners can walk away with a hefty cash prize, drink vouchers.

The bottom prize is a packet of crisps.

Alternatives: Esslemont Bar, Cheerz Bar, Holburn Bar

Friday 7:30pm – Northern Bar – monthly quiz

Finding a quiz in Aberdeen City Centre on a Friday is a challenge in itself.

However, on the last Friday of every month, the Northern Bar hosts a special themed quiz.

This quiz gives people a chance to flex their knowledge on the topics they love the most.

With the themes changing every month, it’s worth keeping an eye out for your specialist subject.

What’s your favourite pub quiz in Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments.