Choose to gym ‘your’ way with January offer from Sport Aberdeen

It’s that time of year again – the time when ‘new year, new you’ gym promotions start flooding your inbox. But what if you don’t know where to start? Luckily, Sport Aberdeen has everything you need to begin your fitness journey, whatever that may look like for you. Make a start and gym ‘your’ way.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

What if there was a membership that offered you flexibility and variety through accessing 9 gyms, 5 swimming pools and 100+ weekly fitness classes in an inclusive and community driven environment.

And, what if that provider was also a charity, so you knew your membership would not only give you access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities, but it would also meaningfully reinvest its profits into local communities in Aberdeen.

Sport Aberdeen is an award-winning registered charity, committed to creating opportunities, inspiring people and changing lives through sport and physical activity.

And with this year’s January offer where you get one month free, now is the perfect time to sign up for a membership with Sport Aberdeen.

It’s as easy as using code ‘JAN25’ to get started on your journey.

5 classes for you to “gym your way” at Sport Aberdeen

From fast-paced interval training to lower impact strength classes and more, there is something for everyone at Sport Aberdeen.

You can even pay a visit to ‘The Quad’ – the newly renovated functional fitness studio, a space guaranteed to leave you feeling energised and inspired.

You’ll be sure to find a selection of fitness classes to suit you at your local venue. See the full timetable here.

Choose community. Choose support. Choose your wellbeing.

By joining Sport Aberdeen, you’ll not only achieve that feel-good-factor after an invigorating workout, but you’ll also be proud of the fact that your membership supports an inclusive and charitable organisation. Choose Sport Aberdeen, and you will:

Choose community

As a registered charity, all profits are reinvested through a variety of impactful community programmes that support care experienced young people and older adults with long term health conditions.

By joining Sport Aberdeen, you are joining a community of like-minded individuals in a friendly and welcoming environment. With each individual on their own personal journey, you’ll be sure to inspire and be inspired.

Choose support

With the approachable and supportive team members at its venues, there will always be a friendly face to greet you and help you along the way.

As a perk of the membership, begin your journey with a free 1-2-1 fitness consultation – your chance to get expert advice and set personal goals with your own tailored plan.

Stay on track with your progress by making use of the Tanita Full Body Analysis service – offering health insights such as your metabolic age and muscle mass. Print out your results initially to keep yourself accountable and set yourself the challenge of improving over time.

Choose your wellbeing

Joining Sport Aberdeen is more than a commitment to physical fitness—it’s a step towards empowerment and a healthier, happier you.

After boosting your endorphins at the gym or a fitness class, why not add in a visit to one of its 5 swimming pools. Swimming has many benefits such as the ability to relax your mind, build endurance and improve heart health. Do it ‘your’ way with a lane swimming session or an Aqua Zumba class.

Memberships offer access to a range of gyms, classes, golf courses, ice skating, racquets and much more with 100+ weekly classes, 20+ citywide venues, and 35+ different activities to choose from, so you can “gym your way”.

This year, invest in yourself. Join Sport Aberdeen and discover how good it feels to move your body, achieve your goals, and find joy in your fitness journey—all on your own terms.

Happy members, healthy lives

Hear from current members that took the plunge and signed up with Sport Aberdeen in 2024.

One member mentioned how you’re never too old to start your fitness and wellbeing journey: “Having reached my 50’s without ever setting foot in a gym, I have surprised myself by going two to three times a week. I love that the venue is close to my home. Also, that the fitness room is usually never too busy.”

Another member spoke about how Sport Aberdeen offered a way for him and his wife to embark on their fitness journeys together: “My wife not long went through an op, so she wanted to join for her mental health as well as lose weight, so we go together, and it’s been fantastic.”

And noting the supportive community in the gym, another member said: “I joined to meet other like-minded people. There is a social aspect to working out in gyms. Healthy body and healthy mind.”

Start your journey today at Sport Aberdeen

Signing up for a membership with Sport Aberdeen is a no-brainer – especially with the January offer. Start your journey today with a month free in January.

When you join Sport Aberdeen, you’ll enjoy unlimited access to nine gyms, five pools and 100+ weekly classes for only £30.50 per month with no joining fee.

The offer is for January only so be sure to take advantage before the 31st.

Use code ‘JAN25’ to begin your journey today.

Choose Sport Aberdeen.

Learn more today.