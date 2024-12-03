A much-needed upgrade or a ‘disembowelment’ of its character? Readers share views on Slains makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A much-needed upgrade or a ‘disembowelment’ of its character? Readers share views on Slains makeover

While some questioned the bar's new look, others said the refurb made the venue 'look nice and fresh'.

By Ellie Milne
New signage at Slains on Belmont Street
There is new signage outside the bar. Image: Slains.

Slains Castle in Aberdeen has always been known for its gothic charm, iconic bookcase doors and themed drinks.

And that historic horror theme has drawn many students and revellers through its doors since it opened in 1999.

After 25 years of business, it was no surprise the venue needed a freshen up but its recent six-figure refurbishment has not been to everyone’s taste.

Bosses have said the venue has been modernised with a “more vibrant” colour scheme while retaining its “much-loved character”.

However, many The Press and Journal and Evening Express readers think the pub – now known as simply “Slains” –  has been “ruined”.

Bookcase door at Slains
The false bookcase leading to the toilets has been ripped out. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

One reader went as far to say the makeover is a “disembowelment” of the pub’s “very soul”.

She added: “It’s absolutely appalling. The whole premise of Slains was an homage to Slains Castle on Cruden Bay – the inspiration behind the most famous novel ever, Dracula by Bram Stoker.

“Pulling all of the ‘gothic’ elements out of it, giving it the blandest of interiors (which looks ridiculous next to the stained glass and architecture of the building by the way) renders both the name and the history moot.

“There was a charm to Slains that was sorely missed in other bars around Aberdeen. Shame on whoever approved this.”

Aberdeen readers react to new-look Slains

Pool table at Slains
The pool table at the newly-decorated Slains. Image: Slains.

These views were echoed by a number of other readers who claimed Slains will no longer differ to other pubs in the city.

One commented: “Loved the old look, it gave it a talking point and great atmosphere which stood out from the usual decor around the city.”

Another wrote: “Such a shame they have taken away the theme of the pub and not just given it a gothic refresh.

“It was well past needing the refurbishment. They have done it in such a way that it has lost its charm.”

“That’s almost criminal what you’ve done to that, taken all the soul out of the place,” another added.

Interior of Slains pub
Slains has been given a modern makeover. Image: Slains.

Others said they are looking forward to visiting and are viewing the makeover as a significant improvement.

One reader wrote: “Looks much better. It was a dump that was badly needing upgraded.

“‘Gothic’ doesn’t excuse the carpets and floors being sticky all the time and it barely being cleaned.”

Another said: “Wow. Looks like a huge improvement. I loved it when it first opened but it needed that love again.

“Looks nice and fresh, and still a great atmosphere.”

The “brighter and more modern” design throughout the venue was praised by several readers.

Some commented that the venue is now a more appealing spot to visit.

One person said: “Much better than the dark dreary hole it used to be.”

