A much-needed upgrade or a ‘disembowelment’ of its character? Readers share views on Slains makeover

Slains Castle in Aberdeen has always been known for its gothic charm, iconic bookcase doors and themed drinks.

And that historic horror theme has drawn many students and revellers through its doors since it opened in 1999.

After 25 years of business, it was no surprise the venue needed a freshen up but its recent six-figure refurbishment has not been to everyone’s taste.

Bosses have said the venue has been modernised with a “more vibrant” colour scheme while retaining its “much-loved character”.

However, many The Press and Journal and Evening Express readers think the pub – now known as simply “Slains” – has been “ruined”.

One reader went as far to say the makeover is a “disembowelment” of the pub’s “very soul”.

She added: “It’s absolutely appalling. The whole premise of Slains was an homage to Slains Castle on Cruden Bay – the inspiration behind the most famous novel ever, Dracula by Bram Stoker.

“Pulling all of the ‘gothic’ elements out of it, giving it the blandest of interiors (which looks ridiculous next to the stained glass and architecture of the building by the way) renders both the name and the history moot.

“There was a charm to Slains that was sorely missed in other bars around Aberdeen. Shame on whoever approved this.”

Aberdeen readers react to new-look Slains

These views were echoed by a number of other readers who claimed Slains will no longer differ to other pubs in the city.

One commented: “Loved the old look, it gave it a talking point and great atmosphere which stood out from the usual decor around the city.”

Another wrote: “Such a shame they have taken away the theme of the pub and not just given it a gothic refresh.

“It was well past needing the refurbishment. They have done it in such a way that it has lost its charm.”

“That’s almost criminal what you’ve done to that, taken all the soul out of the place,” another added.

Others said they are looking forward to visiting and are viewing the makeover as a significant improvement.

One reader wrote: “Looks much better. It was a dump that was badly needing upgraded.

“‘Gothic’ doesn’t excuse the carpets and floors being sticky all the time and it barely being cleaned.”

Another said: “Wow. Looks like a huge improvement. I loved it when it first opened but it needed that love again.

“Looks nice and fresh, and still a great atmosphere.”

The “brighter and more modern” design throughout the venue was praised by several readers.

Some commented that the venue is now a more appealing spot to visit.

One person said: “Much better than the dark dreary hole it used to be.”