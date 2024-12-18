Meet the Northfield family bringing Christmas magic to the community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Meet the Northfield family bringing Christmas magic to the community

Wilma McPake has turned her Beech Road home into Santa's grotto for the past four years.

Wilma McPake alongside 'head-elf' Paul Crookbain and Santa. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Wilma McPake alongside 'head-elf' Paul Crookbain and Santa. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
By Jamie Sinclair

A Northfield family has been filling their neighbourhood with festive magic for the past four years – by transforming their garden into a dazzling Santa’s grotto.

Wilma McPake, 46, first dreamed up the idea during the pandemic, and this year marks the fourth edition of the holiday tradition.

Children are invited to 3 Beech Road to meet Santa himself, snap a festive photo, and receive a special gift.

This year, the grotto has a brand-new, magical addition—a sleigh that, according to Wilma, has travelled all the way from “North FIELD,” not the North Pole.

“I saw posts from people on Facebook saying they were struggling, and it broke my heart so I wanted to try and cheer people up,” she explained.

The spectacular grotto at Beech Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

“I thought – I’ve got the Santa outfit, I can sit on the drive and hand out a small present to the kids.

“Every year it’s got bigger and bigger, and people just seem to love it.

“This year I’ve had Costa hot chocolate donated, and we have cookies for the kids too We have soft snowballs that the kids can have a snowball fight with our elves as well.

“We also managed to secure our Northfield sleigh which looks amazing.”

Biggest year yet for Northfield Santa’s grotto

With support from her family and family, Wilma organises all the presents and treats for the kids.

She said: “It started off with me asking friends and family if they could donate £20 to help out.

“Now some more people have donated, including a big help from my ex-partner Paul’s scuba diving club.

“It’s a huge effort – I’ve not even wrapped the presents for my own family yet. If people can give a donation, it means the world but I don’t look for anything in return.”

Santa with Charlotte Gibson, 3. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Santa with (L-R) Nela Kobela, 6, and Nela Ekonomowicz, 6. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Wilma told The Press and Journal she understands the situation that many find themselves in this time of year.

“I was raised in Northfield and I want to give back to my community,” she said.

“It’s not like I’m giving very much, but it means a lot to the kids that have very little.

“I was lucky when I was younger that I got a Santa experience, but not everyone can afford it.

“Some of the prices places are charging now are extortionate, so I just wanted to do something special.”

Santa and Lachlan Mackenzie, 6. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Santa and Adam Nicholson, 6. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Wilma also wants to make sure every child has access to something like this, so offers quiet times for kids with additional needs.

“I have an adult autistic son so I understand the importance of having set times for some kids,” she said.

“It’s great that they can still enjoy it at a quieter time, without it being too overwhelming.”

Family affair at Northfield grotto

Stay-at-home mum Wilma lives with her own children Paul, 25, Lily-Rose, 2, and Sofia, 11, with everyone getting involved in the festivities.

Ex-partner Paul Crookbain, 49, takes up the role of head-elf, whilst Wilma’s cousin Lewis, 28, is donning the white beard and red suit of Santa this year.

Wilma said: “We all work really hard this time of year, but it’s fun for us all as well.

Beech Road is quite the sight during the festive season. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

“I used to be in the Santa costume myself, however I hurt my back last year. My younger cousin Lewis is taking on Santa this year and he’s doing a great job.

“It’s a real family affair, we all put in effort to make it as special as possible.”

Conversation