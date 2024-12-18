Highland League: Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon on his latest signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon on his latest signing

The Jags have recruited a new striker.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle's new signing Aaron Nicolson, pictured during his time with Nairn County.
Manager Lewis MacKinnon believes new signing Aaron Nicolson can flourish with Buckie Thistle.

The 19-year-old striker has joined the Breedon Highland League champions on a contract until the summer of 2027.

Nicolson came through the youth ranks at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and is a former Scotland schoolboy international.

After leaving Caley Thistle he signed for Nairn County in the summer of 2023 and netted eight goals for the Wee County last term, including a hat-trick in their North of Scotland Cup final triumph against Ross County.

Nicolson ended up leaving in the summer to move to Edinburgh to attend university. He signed for Lowland League club Linlithgow Rose, but scored five times in a loan spell with Strathspey Thistle at the start of this term.

Jags are Nicolson’s choice

However, Nicolson is now returning to Inverness and Buckie boss MacKinnon has won the race for his signature.

He said: “When Aaron played against us for Strathspey earlier this season I liked what I saw.

“He scored twice, but beyond that he held the ball up really well and linked the play.

“Although we won quite comfortably on the night (8-2) I felt Strathspey played some good stuff and Aaron was crucial to that.

“He held the ball up and brought others into play and showed he was good at that side of the game.

Aaron Nicolson, right, in action for former club Nairn County.

“But he also scores goals, last season he scored a good few goals for Nairn including a hat-trick in the North of Scotland Cup final.

“I think Aaron is a good young striker who will do very well for us.

“This isn’t a gamble, Aaron is a good player who has already shown what he can do in the Highland League.

“But I also think he can still get even better. As a team we create a lot of chances and I think he’ll enjoy playing for us.

“We’ve got good players in our team who will play the ball into his feet so I think he can flourish at Buckie and score a lot of goals for us.

“He’s had good experience in the Lowland League with Linlithgow Rose this season which will have helped Aaron as well.

“We’re bringing in a good young player with a lot of potential.”

Buckie have got their man

MacKinnon has been keen to bolster his striking options for some time, but reckons his patience has paid off with the signing of Nicolson.

He added: “It’s no secret we’ve been looking to add another striker and that goes back to when Kyle MacLeod left last season.

“We’ve got Josh Peters and Liam Harvey, who’s another young striker with a lot of potential, but we needed more competition and another number nine alongside them.

Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon is pleased to have signed Aaron Nicolson.

“We have forward players like Marcus Goodall, Lyall Keir, Jack MacIver and Andrew MacAskill, but they’re not number nines.

“We’ve looked at a few options, but it needed to be someone we felt was good enough to be a starter for us.

“That’s why it has taken longer to get the player in, but we’ve got him now in Aaron.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final between Keith and Fraserburgh was postponed due to Kynoch Park being waterlogged.

The tie will now be played in January.

Conversation