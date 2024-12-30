Stonehaven Fireballs: How are harbour pubs and restaurants preparing for Hogmanay?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven Fireballs: How are harbour pubs and restaurants preparing for Hogmanay?

One bar boss said they have ordered three times the normal stock ahead of New Year's Eve.

Michelle Edwards and her staff are preparing for the biggest day in the Stonehaven calendar. Image: DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Hogmanay is fast approaching which means it’s almost time for Stonehaven Harbour to be lit up in a stream of fire once again.

The world-famous Stonehaven Fireballs are set to return, with a parade of ‘swingers’ to march up and down the old town at midnight to kick off 2025.

Thousands of locals and tourists will join them, in what is typically the coastal town’s biggest event of the year.

The High Street will be light aflame once again to welcome in 2025. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A massive turnout is also expected at the town’s locals businesses, for a quick tipple before a show gets under way.

It’s also a massive event for businesses in the area, with pubs, hotels and restaurants often fully booked in advance.

The Press and Journal headed to Stonehaven to ask local businesses how they are preparing for the fireballs.

A participant whirls his fireball during 2023’s event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Michelle Edwards, 39, has been with Shorehead hotel and bar The Ship Inn for 14 months, which will make Hogmanay her second Fireballs as staff supervisor.

Based on the pier, they expect the downstairs area to be “completely rammed” up until and after the bells.

She said preparations for her and her team began as far back as summer to cope with demand on December 31.

Hogmanay event is ‘all hands on deck’

She said: “We were planning table plans as early as the summer.

“We are trying to figure out how much stock we will need and try and cater around that.

“It’s all hands on deck in terms of the staff too.

“We split the day into two parts.

“Even though it is great fun, it can be a very long day for us.

“Some have already been looking out their tartan to wear.

“It’s a really good social event for the staff as well, it’s not just work, there are new people as well as regulars that are in for the Fireballs.”

The Shipp Inn is preparing for a hectic 24 hours. Image: DC Thomson

Despite a mostly positive atmosphere, she also said the team is prepared for unique “challenges” posed by the festivities.

“We do get a couple of ‘risk-takers’ shall we call them, who try to come in and claim they have a table, when they haven’t.

“It can also be difficult sometimes getting everyone to leave on time, just because it is such a great time.

“But overall, there isn’t that many challenges in the grand scheme of things and everyone feels safe.

“We have a good team and customers so we are all absolutely buzzing for it.”

Three times the stock ordered for Stonehaven Fireballs

Robbie Steel is the manager of the Marine Hotel – also on the pier.

The 39-year-old told The Press and Journal that he has ordered three times the normal stock level to cope with the Fireballs demand.

The hotel’s restaurant was also fully booked up from this time last year.

He said: “Our stockroom is massive right now just because of the extra drinks and food we’ve had to order.

“We’ve had to place three times our normal order.

“It’s our busiest day of the year by far. Our restaurant is always full, even up to a year in advance.

“We do have to turn quite a few people away, such as tourists, because there is just not enough room in the restaurant, and the bar is always full to bursting as well.

“It’s a great atmosphere though, and everyone here is looking forward to having some fun.”

Robbie has ordered three times his usual stock. Image: DC Thomson

Robbie also added that the Fireballs are “absolutely crucial” to his business and the town.

“From about nine o’clock onwards that bar is fully packed.

“It’s a great atmosphere though, and everyone here is looking forward to having some fun.

He added: “It’s absolutely massive for us, the amount of tourism it brings to the town is absolutely crucial.”

Conversation