Tailbacks at Skene Square after early morning crash in Aberdeen

Drivers are experiencing delays after an early morning crash at Skene Square.

A vehicle collided with metal railings on the corner of the roundabout with Maberly Street at around 8.30am today.

Police are currently in attendance.

The road remains open, though there are delays on approach from Marberly Street as well as southbound on Skene Square.

Images show a red car that has mounted the pavement after colliding with the railings.

It is unknown if there has been any injuries.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.