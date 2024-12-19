‘Essential repairs’ to cause 19 hours of traffic disruption at Aberdeen beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Essential repairs’ to cause 19 hours of traffic disruption at Aberdeen beach

Work to restore the Esplanade will begin tonight.

By Graham Fleming
The repairs are feared to cause traffic chaos around the beach. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Up to 19 hours of traffic disruption will begin tonight as “essential” repairs to Aberdeen’s beachfront get under way.

That’s after seawall blocks on the esplanade have fallen loose due to “ongoing erosion and damage”.

A large crane and HGV vehicles will be in the southbound lane of The Esplanade near the Burger King roundabout, at the sound end of Queen’s Links, to carry out the restoration.

It means that new three-way traffic lights are to be placed at the location from 6pm tonight until 1pm tomorrow.

Aberdeen City Council say that the works are only temporary until a “more long-term solution” can be found.

The works are feared to cause lengthy delays for motorists around the beachfront area.

Meanwhile, pedestrians on the upper and lower Esplanade pavements will be directed over to the west side of the road.

Council apologies for disruption caused by Aberdeen beach repairs

A statement, released today by Aberdeen City Council, reads: “Traffic lights are to control traffic on a section of The Esplanade from 6pm Thursday December 19 to 1pm Friday December 20 to allow for emergency protection works to a damaged section of the seawall.

“Essential repairs” are set to be carried out. Image: Aberdeen City Council

“A large crane and HGV vehicles are to be in the southbound lane of The Esplanade near the Burger King roundabout at the south end of Queen’s Links to carry out the works.

“Three-way traffic lights will be in place to manage traffic at the roundabout.
Pedestrians on upper and lower Esplanade pavements will be directed over to the west side of the road.

“The works are necessary as the seawall blocks came loose one night at the end of November.

“The seawall in this area is more susceptible to ongoing erosion and damage of this nature due to lower beach levels and relatively severe impact from wave actions particularly over the winter.

“These are temporary protection works aimed at minimising further damage until a more long-term solution can be implemented.

“We apologise for any inconvenience during these essential works.”

