‘Essential repairs’ to cause 19 hours of traffic disruption at Aberdeen beach

Up to 19 hours of traffic disruption will begin tonight as “essential” repairs to Aberdeen’s beachfront get under way.

That’s after seawall blocks on the esplanade have fallen loose due to “ongoing erosion and damage”.

A large crane and HGV vehicles will be in the southbound lane of The Esplanade near the Burger King roundabout, at the sound end of Queen’s Links, to carry out the restoration.

It means that new three-way traffic lights are to be placed at the location from 6pm tonight until 1pm tomorrow.

Aberdeen City Council say that the works are only temporary until a “more long-term solution” can be found.

The works are feared to cause lengthy delays for motorists around the beachfront area.

Meanwhile, pedestrians on the upper and lower Esplanade pavements will be directed over to the west side of the road.

Council apologies for disruption caused by Aberdeen beach repairs

A statement, released today by Aberdeen City Council, reads: “Traffic lights are to control traffic on a section of The Esplanade from 6pm Thursday December 19 to 1pm Friday December 20 to allow for emergency protection works to a damaged section of the seawall.

“A large crane and HGV vehicles are to be in the southbound lane of The Esplanade near the Burger King roundabout at the south end of Queen’s Links to carry out the works.

“Three-way traffic lights will be in place to manage traffic at the roundabout.

Pedestrians on upper and lower Esplanade pavements will be directed over to the west side of the road.

“The works are necessary as the seawall blocks came loose one night at the end of November.

“The seawall in this area is more susceptible to ongoing erosion and damage of this nature due to lower beach levels and relatively severe impact from wave actions particularly over the winter.

“These are temporary protection works aimed at minimising further damage until a more long-term solution can be implemented.

“We apologise for any inconvenience during these essential works.”