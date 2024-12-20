Man arrested after reports of vehicle ‘driving wrong way’ near Ellon

A man has been arrested for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the dual carriageway near Ellon.

Officers received reports of a vehicle travelling “the wrong way” on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road on Thursday.

A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

Police confirmed inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Inspector Gordon Dickson, from North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our officers will continue to work relentlessly to keep our roads safe.”

During its festive driving campaign, officers will be working with communities and patrolling roads across Scotland.

This will run until Sunday, January 19 2025.

An intelligence-led approach and road safety data are being used to target key areas with patrols, respond to concerns and arrest officers.

Road checks will be organised in towns and cities, while prevention messaging will be issued in pubs.