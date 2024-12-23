Ground-breaking drone trials deliver critical medical supplies between Elgin and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ground-breaking drone trials deliver critical medical supplies between Elgin and Aberdeen

National medical drone delivery has taken a major step closer to reality.

By Ellie Milne
Man in high vis working on drone
Drones can reduce delivery times for critical healthcare materials, including blood and medicine. Image: CAELUS.

Critical medical supplies have been delivered by drones between Elgin and Aberdeen in the final stage of an ambitious four-year project.

A number of flight trials have taken place as part of Project Caelus to help show how drone networks can be used to support the NHS.

The latest drone flights involved critical healthcare materials, including blood, medicine and laboratory samples, being transported between Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and Aberdeen.

The almost 70-mile journey would usually be completed by a taxi or van and take up to two hours.

However, the drones used during the trial were able to complete the delivery within an hour.

This trial helped to demonstrate how drones can be used to reduce delivery times and, in turn, help patients in critical conditions receive treatment more quickly.

Dr Jamie Hogg, clinical lead in the north for the Project Caelus trial, said: “It feels fitting that the final flight trials have taken place here in the north-east of Scotland.

“The Grampian region has remote and rural areas, urban centres and long distances between sites and this can be very challenging at times.

These test flights are the key to unlocking the huge potential of drone networks to support our NHS services.

“The north of Scotland and the islands stand to benefit from this research and innovation with the potential to be more patient-focused and sustainable.”

Drones used to transport medical materials between Elgin and Aberdeen

A total of 16 partners, led by AGS Airports, are behind Project Caelus, which has carried out live trials across Scotland over the past four years.

Together, they are aiming to build the UK’s first drone logistics network for healthcare.

Drone used to transport medical supplies
One of the drones used to transport medical supplies. Image: Project Caelus.

Fiona Smith, sustainability director at AGS Airports, said: “Project Caelus is a truly ground-breaking initiative that not only transforms healthcare logistics but also demonstrates how drones can be safely and effectively integrated into modern airspace.

“By leveraging this innovative technology, we can deliver critical medical supplies like blood products and diagnostic samples in record time, improving patient outcomes and enhancing healthcare access for remote and rural communities.

“These trials showcase the potential of a future where drones are a seamless part of our airspace, working alongside traditional aviation to serve vital societal needs.”

The Project Caelus team will next showcase their trial findings at a showcase event at Glasgow Science Centre at the end of January.

