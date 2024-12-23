Ground-breaking drone trials deliver critical medical supplies between Elgin and Aberdeen

Critical medical supplies have been delivered by drones between Elgin and Aberdeen in the final stage of an ambitious four-year project.

A number of flight trials have taken place as part of Project Caelus to help show how drone networks can be used to support the NHS.

The latest drone flights involved critical healthcare materials, including blood, medicine and laboratory samples, being transported between Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and Aberdeen.

The almost 70-mile journey would usually be completed by a taxi or van and take up to two hours.

However, the drones used during the trial were able to complete the delivery within an hour.

This trial helped to demonstrate how drones can be used to reduce delivery times and, in turn, help patients in critical conditions receive treatment more quickly.

Dr Jamie Hogg, clinical lead in the north for the Project Caelus trial, said: “It feels fitting that the final flight trials have taken place here in the north-east of Scotland.

“The Grampian region has remote and rural areas, urban centres and long distances between sites and this can be very challenging at times.

“These test flights are the key to unlocking the huge potential of drone networks to support our NHS services.

“The north of Scotland and the islands stand to benefit from this research and innovation with the potential to be more patient-focused and sustainable.”

Drones used to transport medical materials between Elgin and Aberdeen

A total of 16 partners, led by AGS Airports, are behind Project Caelus, which has carried out live trials across Scotland over the past four years.

Together, they are aiming to build the UK’s first drone logistics network for healthcare.

Fiona Smith, sustainability director at AGS Airports, said: “Project Caelus is a truly ground-breaking initiative that not only transforms healthcare logistics but also demonstrates how drones can be safely and effectively integrated into modern airspace.

“By leveraging this innovative technology, we can deliver critical medical supplies like blood products and diagnostic samples in record time, improving patient outcomes and enhancing healthcare access for remote and rural communities.

“These trials showcase the potential of a future where drones are a seamless part of our airspace, working alongside traditional aviation to serve vital societal needs.”

The Project Caelus team will next showcase their trial findings at a showcase event at Glasgow Science Centre at the end of January.