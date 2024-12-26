GALLERY: Hundreds take part in annual Banchory Fun Run

Banchory became a blur of colour today as scores of people took part in the town’s annual Boxing Day fun run.

First taking place in 1981, the event has become a tradition for both residents and visitors alike and sees participants make a circuit of the town over the course of the morning.

This year, funds raised from the event were earmarked for the Kincardine and Deeside Befriending Group.

Our photographer Kami Thomson ventured out to the run to capture just some of the action from the day.

Can you spot yourself or your loved ones in his images below?