Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: Hundreds take part in annual Banchory Fun Run Our photographer was along to see Banchory locals hit the road for some Boxing Day fun. Celebrations at the Banchory Boxing Day Fun Run. All images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Jamie Sinclair & Jamie Ross December 26 2024, 2:37 pm December 26 2024, 2:37 pm 0 comment Banchory became a blur of colour today as scores of people took part in the town's annual Boxing Day fun run. First taking place in 1981, the event has become a tradition for both residents and visitors alike and sees participants make a circuit of the town over the course of the morning. This year, funds raised from the event were earmarked for the Kincardine and Deeside Befriending Group. Our photographer Kami Thomson ventured out to the run to capture just some of the action from the day. Can you spot yourself or your loved ones in his images below? Participants at the annual fun run. A dog gets involved in the run. Runners of all ages pictured in Banchory. The start of the event in Banchory's town centre. A group poses for Kami at the start of the race. Pictured in their festive hats before the race gets underway. A youngster is pictured taking part in the event. Runners make their way past Kami. A family poses for Kami at the start of the event. A family poses for Kami at the start of the event. Santa hats were dotted throughout the fun run. A youngster runs by Kami at the start of the event. All smiles as participants wait for the event to begin. A man in a Santa hat waits for the event to get underway. Runners line up waiting for the Banchory Fun Run to begin. A youngster races towards Kami. Kirsty Dickson was the first woman to cross the finish line. Calum Kitching was the first man to cross the finish line. Runners check their watches as the event gets ready to start. A runner heads into the home straight. A man takes his baby on the run. A runner heads into the home straight of the event. A runner heads into the home straight of the event. Runners heads into the home straight of the event. A runner heads into the home straight of the event. A runner heads into the home straight of the event. A runner heads into the home straight of the event. A group heads towards Kami. Representing the Scottish national team, his youngster opens up a lead on older racers behind him. Runners pictured at the Banchory Fun Run.
