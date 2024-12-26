GALLERY: Hundreds take part in annual Banchory Fun Run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: Hundreds take part in annual Banchory Fun Run

Our photographer was along to see Banchory locals hit the road for some Boxing Day fun.

Celebrations at the Banchory Boxing Day Fun Run. All images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Celebrations at the Banchory Boxing Day Fun Run. All images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Jamie Sinclair & Jamie Ross

Banchory became a blur of colour today as scores of people took part in the town’s annual Boxing Day fun run.

First taking place in 1981, the event has become a tradition for both residents and visitors alike and sees participants make a circuit of the town over the course of the morning.

This year, funds raised from the event were earmarked for the Kincardine and Deeside Befriending Group.

Our photographer Kami Thomson ventured out to the run to capture just some of the action from the day.

Can you spot yourself or your loved ones in his images below?

Participants at the annual fun run.
A dog gets involved in the run.
Runners of all ages pictured in Banchory.
The start of the event in Banchory’s town centre.
A group poses for Kami at the start of the race.
Pictured in their festive hats before the race gets underway.
A youngster is pictured taking part in the event.
Runners make their way past Kami.
A family poses for Kami at the start of the event.
A family poses for Kami at the start of the event.
Santa hats were dotted throughout the fun run.
A youngster runs by Kami at the start of the event.
All smiles as participants wait for the event to begin.
A man in a Santa hat waits for the event to get underway.
Runners line up waiting for the Banchory Fun Run to begin.
A youngster races towards Kami.
Kirsty Dickson was the first woman to cross the finish line.
Calum Kitching was the first man to cross the finish line.
Runners check their watches as the event gets ready to start.
A runner heads into the home straight.
A man takes his baby on the run.
A runner heads into the home straight of the event.
A runner heads into the home straight of the event.
Runners heads into the home straight of the event.
A runner heads into the home straight of the event.
A runner heads into the home straight of the event.
A runner heads into the home straight of the event.
A group heads towards Kami.
Representing the Scottish national team, his youngster opens up a lead on older racers behind him.
Runners pictured at the Banchory Fun Run.

Conversation