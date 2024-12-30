Teenager Iona Mcdonald reported missing from Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information to help trace Iona Mcdonald who has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

The 17-year-old is believed to have travelled to the Northfield area of the city on Boxing Day.

She was due to return home the same night but did not appear.

Officers said her last known contact was three days ago on Friday, December 27.

They are now appealing to the public for information on her whereabouts.

Iona is described as being white, around 5ft 2ins tall and very slim with long dark blonde hair down to her waist.

When last seen, she was wearing black leggings, white trainers and a fluffy bottle-green baggy, hooded fleece.

A statement shared by police says: “Iona if you are reading this you are not in trouble but please make contact with ourselves to confirm you are safe and well.”

Anyone with sightings or information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 1323 of December 28.