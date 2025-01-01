Aberdeen parents welcome first baby born in north-east in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen parents welcome first baby born in north-east in 2025

Proud parents Charlotte and Charlie Anthony welcomed baby Gabriel into the world at 1.47am on New Year’s Day.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Charlotte Anthony with her new-born son Gabriel
Charlotte Anthony with baby Gabriel at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen family has had a “very special” start to 2025.

Proud parents Charlotte and Charlie Anthony welcomed baby Gabriel into the world in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

He was born at 1.47am at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, becoming NHS Grampian’s first baby of 2025.

Gabriel, who was due on December 20, weighed 9lb 4oz and is the family’s second son after his 13-year-old brother Charlie.

Aberdeen parents welcome north-east’s first baby of 2025

Speaking to The Press and Journal at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, Gabriel’s mum Charlotte, 34, said she was “happy” but “very tired”.

She explained: “I arrived at the hospital around 10.30am on New Year’s Eve.

Charlotte explained she is “happy” and “very tired”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“He was due on the 20th, so I didn’t know it’d take until New Year’s Day.

“It’s special.”

Charlotte, who is originally from Perth but has lived in Aberdeen for a few years, added that her plans for the rest of the day are to “just sleep”.

The mum-of-two said she is “very grateful” for all the support the family have received.

“The midwives were excellent, so patient,” she said.

