Aberdeen parents welcome first baby born in north-east in 2025

An Aberdeen family has had a “very special” start to 2025.

Proud parents Charlotte and Charlie Anthony welcomed baby Gabriel into the world in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

He was born at 1.47am at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, becoming NHS Grampian’s first baby of 2025.

Gabriel, who was due on December 20, weighed 9lb 4oz and is the family’s second son after his 13-year-old brother Charlie.

Speaking to The Press and Journal at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, Gabriel’s mum Charlotte, 34, said she was “happy” but “very tired”.

She explained: “I arrived at the hospital around 10.30am on New Year’s Eve.

“He was due on the 20th, so I didn’t know it’d take until New Year’s Day.

“It’s special.”

Charlotte, who is originally from Perth but has lived in Aberdeen for a few years, added that her plans for the rest of the day are to “just sleep”.

The mum-of-two said she is “very grateful” for all the support the family have received.

“The midwives were excellent, so patient,” she said.