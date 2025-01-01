In pictures: Northern Lights dazzle on Hogmanay as new year starts with a red and green bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Northern Lights dazzle on Hogmanay as new year starts with a red and green bang

Solar activity on New Year's Eve lit up the sky for first-footers in spectacular fashion, as shown in our collection of readers' photos.

Did you see the Northern Lights last night? Laura Masson took this photo in Ellon, Aberdeenshire. Image: Laura Masson
By Andy Morton

As Hogmanay revellers raised a glass to the new year, the Northern Lights illuminated the skies above the north-east in a spectacular light show.

From Aberdeen Beach to Drumnadrochit, bursts of green and red lit up the late December sky.

The Aurora Borealis revealed some of its most vibrant colours at the end of a banner year for Northern Light lovers.

Sightings peaked in September and residents across the north and north-east of Scotland were even able to photograph the lights on their mobile phones.

Crowds of people flocked to Aberdeen Beach and other spots close to the city to view the phenomenon for themselves.

Tuesday night’s aurora was also widely captured, as seen in these superb images taken by readers of The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

Cameras at the ready for new year Northern Lights

Photographers were already on high alert as aurora weather watchers said conditions on Tuesday night were likely to deliver visible Northern Lights.

And they were not let down, with some of the clearest sightings of the year on show.

According to the Met Office, the Northern Lights result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

If you have a photo you’d like to share send it to us by email to livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk, or send it to us on our Facebook pages.

The best pictures of the Lights captured by residents across the north and north-east:

The sky over Inverurie on Hogmanay taken on an iPhone with no filters. Image: Morag Allan
Melanie McEwan in Alford took this photo without using a filter. Image: Melanie McEwan
Sam Dukes and his family didn’t even have to get out of their hot tub at Deeside Holiday Park outside Peterculter to see the Northern Lights. Image: Sam Dukes
Birkhill in Aberdeenshire was bathed in light on Hogmanay. Image: Fern Dunne
Readers in Drumnadrochit near Inverness captured the Northern Lights along with some stars. Image: Tash and Emma
Stacey Collier captured the night’s vivid red and greens that were on show in Meikle Wartle. Image: Stacey Collier

