In pictures: Northern Lights dazzle on Hogmanay as new year starts with a red and green bang

As Hogmanay revellers raised a glass to the new year, the Northern Lights illuminated the skies above the north-east in a spectacular light show.

From Aberdeen Beach to Drumnadrochit, bursts of green and red lit up the late December sky.

The Aurora Borealis revealed some of its most vibrant colours at the end of a banner year for Northern Light lovers.

Sightings peaked in September and residents across the north and north-east of Scotland were even able to photograph the lights on their mobile phones.

Crowds of people flocked to Aberdeen Beach and other spots close to the city to view the phenomenon for themselves.

Tuesday night’s aurora was also widely captured, as seen in these superb images taken by readers of The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

Cameras at the ready for new year Northern Lights

Photographers were already on high alert as aurora weather watchers said conditions on Tuesday night were likely to deliver visible Northern Lights.

And they were not let down, with some of the clearest sightings of the year on show.

According to the Met Office, the Northern Lights result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The best pictures of the Lights captured by residents across the north and north-east: