Double the joy as Christmas twins born in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Double the joy as Christmas twins born in Aberdeen

Mum and dad were delighted with their Christmas Day twins born in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

By Louise Glen
Joy as twins Veny and Karney were born at 4.45am and 4.46am on Christmas Day, the babies are pictured with mum Mercy Simons.
Joy as twins Veny and Karney were born at 4.45am and 4.46am on Christmas Day, the babies are pictured with mum Mercy Simons. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It was double the joy as Christmas Day twins Karney and Veny Chima entered the world at 4.45am and 4.46am in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

The twins, a boy and a girl were born to mum Mercy Simons and dad Chima Amanze of Tillydrone.

They were the first babies to be born in the Granite city on Christmas Day.

Born first Karney was 5 lbs 4oz, while his wee sister Veny followed a minute later, she was 5 lbs.

Christmas joy as twins Veny and Karney were born at 4.45am and 4.46am on Christmas Day, the babies are pictured with mum Mercy Simons.
Mum Mercy Simons and her twins Veny and Karney. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The happy couple were still in hospital when The Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns caught up with them.

The twins are the couple’s first babies.

Mercy and Amanze said they knew they were expecting twins, but not that they were having a boy and a girl.

They were delighted, but “knackered” after the arrival.

Maternity units in Elgin, Peterhead and Inverurie have yet to have their first babies on Christmas Day.

 

 

Conversation