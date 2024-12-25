Double the joy as Christmas twins born in Aberdeen

It was double the joy as Christmas Day twins Karney and Veny Chima entered the world at 4.45am and 4.46am in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

The twins, a boy and a girl were born to mum Mercy Simons and dad Chima Amanze of Tillydrone.

They were the first babies to be born in the Granite city on Christmas Day.

Born first Karney was 5 lbs 4oz, while his wee sister Veny followed a minute later, she was 5 lbs.

The happy couple were still in hospital when The Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns caught up with them.

The twins are the couple’s first babies.

Mercy and Amanze said they knew they were expecting twins, but not that they were having a boy and a girl.

They were delighted, but “knackered” after the arrival.

Maternity units in Elgin, Peterhead and Inverurie have yet to have their first babies on Christmas Day.