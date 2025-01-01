GALLERY: Thousands enjoy New Year celebrations at Stonehaven Fireballs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: Thousands enjoy New Year celebrations at Stonehaven Fireballs

Our photographer Kenny Elrick captured the best moments of the night.

Stonehaven Fireballs
Thousands of locals and visitors enjoyed the Stonehaven Fireballs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

The world famous Stonehaven Fireballs drew in thousands of spectators to watch the fiery New Year celebrations.

Crowds flocked to the High Street from 10pm to secure a spot to see the spectacular display.

Just before midnight, attendees heard the music of a small pipe band.

Then, as the old Town House chimes rang out, around 40 men and women paraded up and down the High Street, fiercely swinging the flaming balls around their heads.

The night ended perfectly with a impressive firework display lighting up the sky at Stonehaven Harbour.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick went to Stonehaven and captured the best moments of the incredible display.

Best pictures of New Year’s Stonehaven Fireballs

A night to remember for everyone who came to watch. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
It was a night filled with joy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
It was an impressive display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Some locals were able to get the best view. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
It was a magical night for families. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Furry friend accompanies owners at the Stonehaven Fireballs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland dancers put on a great show. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A participant showing off their skills. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Pipe band plays for the crowd. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Fireballs bringing joy to spectators. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bright flames and smiling faces. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bringing the New Year in with style. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A magical night of fire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A fearless participant during the display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Smiles all round at the Stonehaven Fireballs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Family and friends bundle up in the cold to watch the procession. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mesmerizing display of skill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Thousands celebrated the Stonehaven Fireballs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
It was an evening of fiery entertainment. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A night to remember in Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Participants captivated the crowd. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hundreds of families were at Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
It was a brilliant display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A young man enjoys his New Year pint. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Participants preparing the fireballs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Welcoming the New Year at Stonehaven with loved ones. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Flame artistry in motion. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Joyful faces bringing in the New Year at Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Smiles and joy all evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Enjoying every moment.
Stonehaven Fireballs sign lights up the harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A display of talent and skill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Making memories to last a lifetime. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fireworks light up the sky at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Excitement and smiles at Stonehaven Fireballs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Friends, family and festive vibes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cheers to 2025! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Celebrating the New Year with family at Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Conversation