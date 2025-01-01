Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: Thousands enjoy New Year celebrations at Stonehaven Fireballs Our photographer Kenny Elrick captured the best moments of the night. Thousands of locals and visitors enjoyed the Stonehaven Fireballs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Alberto Lejarraga January 1 2025, 2:44 pm January 1 2025, 2:44 pm Share GALLERY: Thousands enjoy New Year celebrations at Stonehaven Fireballs Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6660929/stonehaven-fireballs-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The world famous Stonehaven Fireballs drew in thousands of spectators to watch the fiery New Year celebrations. Crowds flocked to the High Street from 10pm to secure a spot to see the spectacular display. Just before midnight, attendees heard the music of a small pipe band. Then, as the old Town House chimes rang out, around 40 men and women paraded up and down the High Street, fiercely swinging the flaming balls around their heads. The night ended perfectly with a impressive firework display lighting up the sky at Stonehaven Harbour. Our photographer Kenny Elrick went to Stonehaven and captured the best moments of the incredible display. Best pictures of New Year’s Stonehaven Fireballs A night to remember for everyone who came to watch. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson It was a night filled with joy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson It was an impressive display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Some locals were able to get the best view. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson It was a magical night for families. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Furry friend accompanies owners at the Stonehaven Fireballs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Highland dancers put on a great show. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A participant showing off their skills. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Pipe band plays for the crowd. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Stonehaven Fireballs bringing joy to spectators. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Bright flames and smiling faces. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Bringing the New Year in with style. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A magical night of fire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A fearless participant during the display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Smiles all round at the Stonehaven Fireballs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Family and friends bundle up in the cold to watch the procession. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Mesmerizing display of skill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Thousands celebrated the Stonehaven Fireballs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson It was an evening of fiery entertainment. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A night to remember in Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Participants captivated the crowd. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Hundreds of families were at Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson It was a brilliant display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A young man enjoys his New Year pint. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Participants preparing the fireballs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Welcoming the New Year at Stonehaven with loved ones. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Flame artistry in motion. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Joyful faces bringing in the New Year at Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Smiles and joy all evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Enjoying every moment. Stonehaven Fireballs sign lights up the harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A display of talent and skill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Making memories to last a lifetime. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Fireworks light up the sky at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Excitement and smiles at Stonehaven Fireballs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Friends, family and festive vibes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Cheers to 2025! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Celebrating the New Year with family at Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
