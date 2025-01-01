GALLERY: Thousands enjoy New Year celebrations at Stonehaven Fireballs

The world famous Stonehaven Fireballs drew in thousands of spectators to watch the fiery New Year celebrations.

Crowds flocked to the High Street from 10pm to secure a spot to see the spectacular display.

Just before midnight, attendees heard the music of a small pipe band.

Then, as the old Town House chimes rang out, around 40 men and women paraded up and down the High Street, fiercely swinging the flaming balls around their heads.

The night ended perfectly with a impressive firework display lighting up the sky at Stonehaven Harbour.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick went to Stonehaven and captured the best moments of the incredible display.

Best pictures of New Year’s Stonehaven Fireballs