Rescuers called out to popular Aberdeenshire summit just hours before the bells

A volunteer team of rescuers completed their final call-out of 2024 when asked to assist a stranded walker on Bennachie.

The call-out came during strong winds throughout the north-east including on the high hills near Bennachie.

A walker got into difficulty near the summit and required assistance from the volunteer team at Aberdeen Mountain Rescue.

With just hours before the 2025, they made it up to the stranded walker while battling strong winds, which Aberdeen MRT later described as “rather breezy” conditions.

Video footage captured by a member of the rescue team showed the ferocious winds atop Bennachie.

At the time, much of Aberdeenshire was within a yellow weather warning.

The team managed to make it back to base safely from what was their final call-out of 2024, just in time to ring in the New Year.