Police looking to identify man for help with inquiry into Aberdeen assault and robbery

Police are looking for a man who may be able to assist police inquiries into an assault and robbery that took place in Aberdeen last year.

An image has been released of man with regards to the incident that happened at around 9.20pm on Wednesday, 11 September at the Lintmill Shoppy in the Lintmill Terrace area of Northfield.

Officers believe the male pictured could assist them with their ongoing inquiries and are appealing for him or anyone who recognise him or has information about the incident to get in touch.

The man is described as being white, of average build, between 5ft 5ins and 5ft 7ins in height, spoke with a local accent and is thought to be in his 30s.

He has short, brown coloured facial hair and was seen to be wearing a black jacket with grey lining at the hood, as well as blue jeans.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him or has any information, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3871 of Wednesday, September 11.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.