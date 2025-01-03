Police looking to identify man for help with inquiry into Aberdeen assault and robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police looking to identify man for help with inquiry into Aberdeen assault and robbery

It took place in the Northfield area of the city.

Man in shop.
Police want to speak to the man pictured. Image: Police Scotland.
By Chris Cromar

Police are looking for a man who may be able to assist police inquiries into an assault and robbery that took place in Aberdeen last year.

An image has been released of man with regards to the incident that happened at around 9.20pm on Wednesday, 11 September at the Lintmill Shoppy in the Lintmill Terrace area of Northfield.

Officers believe the male pictured could assist them with their ongoing inquiries and are appealing for him or anyone who recognise him or has information about the incident to get in touch.

Lintmill Shoppy.
The incident happened at the Lintmill Shoppy in Northfield. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

The man is described as being white, of average build, between 5ft 5ins and 5ft 7ins in height, spoke with a local accent and is thought to be in his 30s.

He has short, brown coloured facial hair and was seen to be wearing a black jacket with grey lining at the hood, as well as blue jeans.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him or has any information, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3871 of Wednesday, September 11.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

