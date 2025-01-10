Divers scour River Dee in search for missing sisters

A major search is under way in Aberdeen to trace missing sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

A huge operation is ongoing on and around the River Dee near the Queen Elizabeth Bridge with teams scouring the water and the banks.

A helicopter could also be seen circling the area earlier this morning.

The two 32-year-olds were last seen on CCTV at Victoria Bridge around 2.10am on Tuesday, January 7.

They crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath along the River Dee heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

Officers were carrying out extensive boat operations in the area.

Two search boats were on the water while a land search was also being carried out on the banks of the river.

Police divers are currently in the water.

Boat searches for missing Huszti sisters

The two boats and the land search crews have now left the scene.

However, police divers are still in the water.

Eliza and Henrietta are both described as being white and of slim build with long, brown hair.

Eliza and Henrietta ‘seemed fine’ days before disappearance

Eliza and Henrietta’s brother Jozsef, explained that their mother spoke to them on Saturday.

He told the BBC that they had a 40-minute conversation and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

It has been reported that the sisters, from a set of triplets, are originally from Hungary and moved to Scotland seven years ago.

‘Extensive searches’ to trace missing Aberdeen sisters

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta and searches are being carried out in and around the area where they were last seen.

“Local officers, led by specialist search advisors are being assisted by resources including police dogs and our marine unit.

“The Torry side of Victoria Bridge where they were last seen has many commercial and industrial units.

“Searches are ongoing here and we would urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for early morning on Tuesday, January 7 and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation.

“We also ask anyone with dashcam footage from that time to contact us.

“We are continuing to speak to people who know Eliza and Henrietta and we urge anyone who has seen them or who has any information regarding their whereabouts to please contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, January 7.”