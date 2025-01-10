Divers scour River Dee in search for missing sisters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Divers scour River Dee in search for missing sisters

Helicopter, boat and land searches were under way to trace Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

By Alberto Lejarraga & Graham Fleming

A major search is under way in Aberdeen to trace missing sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

A huge operation is ongoing on and around the River Dee near the Queen Elizabeth Bridge with teams scouring the water and the banks.

A helicopter could also be seen circling the area earlier this morning.

The two 32-year-olds were last seen on CCTV at Victoria Bridge around 2.10am on Tuesday, January 7.

They crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath along the River Dee heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

Officers were carrying out extensive boat operations in the area.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. Image: Police Scotland.

Two search boats were on the water while a land search was also being carried out on the banks of the river.

Police divers are currently in the water.

Boat searches for missing Huszti sisters

The two boats and the land search crews have now left the scene.

However, police divers are still in the water.

Eliza and Henrietta are both described as being white and of slim build with long, brown hair.

two boats river dee
Two boats are currently searching on River Dee. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Boats have been on the water this morning. Image: Graham Fleming.
The search is focused on the South Esplanade area of the River Dee. Image: Graham Fleming.
On foot search team on the banks of River Dee. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson
Police vans parked up on South Esplanade in Torry. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson

Eliza and Henrietta ‘seemed fine’ days before disappearance

Eliza and Henrietta’s brother Jozsef, explained that their mother spoke to them on Saturday.

He told the BBC that they had a 40-minute conversation and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

It has been reported that the sisters, from a set of triplets, are originally from Hungary and moved to Scotland seven years ago.

‘Extensive searches’ to trace missing Aberdeen sisters

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta and searches are being carried out in and around the area where they were last seen.

“Local officers, led by specialist search advisors are being assisted by resources including police dogs and our marine unit.

Eliza Huszti. Image: Police Scotland
Henrietta Huszti. Image: Police Scotland

“The Torry side of Victoria Bridge where they were last seen has many commercial and industrial units.

“Searches are ongoing here and we would urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for early morning on Tuesday, January 7 and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation.

“We also ask anyone with dashcam footage from that time to contact us.

“We are continuing to speak to people who know Eliza and Henrietta and we urge anyone who has seen them or who has any information regarding their whereabouts to please contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, January 7.”

