Aberdeenshire Council to stop giving whisky as a gift as it’s ‘not a good look’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council to stop giving whisky as a gift as it’s ‘not a good look’

Local authority bosses will cut down on presents due to "tight financial constraints".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeenshire Council will stop gifting residents whisky and flowers for special birthdays and anniversaries. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Council will stop gifting residents whisky and flowers for special birthdays and anniversaries. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council will stop giving out bottles of whisky to elderly residents celebrating milestone anniversaries or birthdays – amid concerns the boozy gift is “not a particularly good look”.

The local authority is axing celebratory gifts which have cost around £3,000 annually over the last five years.

Councillors have traditionally visited constituents on their big day to present them with a bouquet of flowers and bottle of whisky.

These gifts are given to couples marking their 60th, 65th and 70th anniversaries, and individuals celebrating milestone 100th and 105th birthdays.

George and Sheila Grieve celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with the Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire James Ingleby and councillor Ron McKail back in 2016. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the council will stop handing out medals during citizenship ceremonies in a bid to save an extra £2,000.

Local authority bosses had drawn up plans to scrap the keepsakes due to “tight financial constraints”.

Aberdeenshire councillor glad to see the end of whisky celebratory gifts

The matter recently went before members of the business services committee for their views.

Councillors were assured that visits would still continue, but special events would only be recognised with a card.

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie said she wasn’t entirely opposed to the change, and was glad alcohol (usually a bottle of single malt whisky) would no longer be given out.

Huntly councillor Gwyneth Petrie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The SNP member explained: “I disagree with giving whisky anyway for various reasons, particularly around some of our health factors and I don’t think it gives a particularly good look.”

Ms Petrie also noted that flowers were expensive but suggested a small gift would be better than nothing.

Strichen resident Betty Chapman was gifted flowers for her 100th birthday in 2022. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Going with just a card is difficult and if we were going to do that, our suggestion would be just to post it rather than have councillors travelling out with it,” she explained.

The councillor urged officers to have a “little bit more thought” around the matter after the budget is set next month.

‘I’d hate to see it going altogether’

Her view was backed by councillor Mark Findlater who fondly reminisced on his own visits to constituents over the years and noted that gifts had been “really well received”.

Mitchell and Gladys Webster from Ellon recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with the vice lord lieutenant for Aberdeenshire, The Most Hon the Marchioness of Aberdeen DL and councillor Gillian Owen. Image: submitted

“We are in challenging times financially, but it is a relatively small amount so I agree there is maybe something we should do,” he added.

“It’s something we’ve been doing for a very long time so I’d hate to see it going altogether.”

Council leader councillor Gillian Owen agreed to take the talks “off table” and see what could be done on celebratory gifts in the future.

Read more:

Conversation