Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Divers search icy River Dee in ongoing hunt for missing sisters

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

By Jamie Sinclair
Police were out on the River Dee this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police are continuing their search for sisters Henrietta and Eliza Huszti as divers scour the River Dee.

A police raft has been making its way up and down the river on Sunday morning, with divers taking the plunging the icy water.

Last night, police announced that the search area would be extended further along the river towards Duthie Park.

Originally from Hungary, their family are said to be “extremely worried”.

The sisters were last spotted at 2.12am on Tuesday, January 7, where CCTV footage shows them on Market Street, near Victoria Bridge.

The footage shows Eliza and Henrietta heading down a footpath in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

Searches began on Friday morning, with divers, dog units, and police helicopters called to assist.

Police search for missing sisters continues

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “Eliza and Henrietta’s family are understandably extremely worried about them and we are working tirelessly to find them.

“We are seriously concerned about them and have significant resources dedicated to the enquiry.

“We are again urging the public to come forward with any information relating to Eliza and Henrietta’s whereabouts.

Eliza Huszti. Image: Police Scotland.
Henrietta Huszti. Image: Police Scotland.

“The focus of our search remains the River Dee and I would again ask, if you were in the area at the time, please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

“Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on and let us be the judge of that.

“I would again urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for early morning on Tuesday, 7 January 2025 and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from that time.”

Sisters, Eliza and Henrietta Huszti who are missing in Aberdeen.
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti have both been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January 2025.

Conversation