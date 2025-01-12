Police return to Elgin property six weeks after man’s unexplained death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police return to Elgin property six weeks after man’s unexplained death

A man died inside the property in November.

By Ross Hempseed
Police outside the property on Munro Place on January 12. Image: Tyler Mcneill.
Police have returned to a property in Elgin, more than six weeks after a man was found dead inside.

A police car and van were seen at Munro Place, in the north-east of the Moray town, on Sunday.

They were seen entering a property, which last year was the scene of a police investigation.

On November 27, police were called to the house after concerns were raised about a resident.

When police arrived they discovered the body of a man within.

His death was described as unexplained but there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Officers at Munro Place on November 27. Image: Tyler McNeil.

A police spokesperson said at the time: “Around 9.45am on Wednesday, 27 November 2024, police received a report of concern for a man at a property in the Munro Place area of Elgin.

“Officers attended and the body of a man was found within. The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further enquiries, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Officers were seen searching the property’s back garden on Sunday.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment for an update on this incident.

