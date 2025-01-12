Police return to Elgin property six weeks after man’s unexplained death

Police have returned to a property in Elgin, more than six weeks after a man was found dead inside.

A police car and van were seen at Munro Place, in the north-east of the Moray town, on Sunday.

They were seen entering a property, which last year was the scene of a police investigation.

On November 27, police were called to the house after concerns were raised about a resident.

When police arrived they discovered the body of a man within.

His death was described as unexplained but there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesperson said at the time: “Around 9.45am on Wednesday, 27 November 2024, police received a report of concern for a man at a property in the Munro Place area of Elgin.

“Officers attended and the body of a man was found within. The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further enquiries, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Officers were seen searching the property’s back garden on Sunday.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment for an update on this incident.