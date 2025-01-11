Search area extended along River Dee as police continue to look for missing sisters

The River Dee remains the focus for investigators trying to locate sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti last seen five days ago.

Police have been carrying out extensive searches in Aberdeen to find the two women, both 32, who are from Hungary.

They were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge, Aberdeen, around 2.12am on Tuesday, January 7.

They then crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

On Friday, divers were spotted searching the River Dee in their efforts to find the missing sisters, whose family in Hungary are “extremely worried”.

Specialist resources, including the police helicopter, dog branch and the marine unit, have been called upon to assist.

Police are now extending their search along the river towards Aberdeen’s South Harbour, and upstream towards Duthie Park.

Door-to-door inquiries and CCTV examinations in the area are also ongoing.

Police confirm the River Dee remains the focus for investigators.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “Eliza and Henrietta’s family are understandably extremely worried about them and we are working tirelessly to find them.

“We are seriously concerned about them and have significant resources dedicated to the enquiry.

“We are again urging the public to come forward with any information relating to Eliza and Henrietta’s whereabouts.

“The focus of our search remains the River Dee and I would again ask, if you were in the area at the time, please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

“Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on and let us be the judge of that.

“I would again urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for early morning on Tuesday, 7 January 2025 and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from that time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January 2025.