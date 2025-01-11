Search area extended along River Dee as police continue to look for missing sisters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Search area extended along River Dee as police continue to look for missing sisters

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen on Market Street, Aberdeen five days ago.

By Ross Hempseed
Sisters, Eliza and Henrietta Huszti who are missing in Aberdeen.
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti have both been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.

The River Dee remains the focus for investigators trying to locate sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti last seen five days ago.

Police have been carrying out extensive searches in Aberdeen to find the two women, both 32, who are from Hungary.

They were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge, Aberdeen, around 2.12am on Tuesday, January 7.

They then crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

On Friday, divers were spotted searching the River Dee in their efforts to find the missing sisters, whose family in Hungary are “extremely worried”.

two boats river dee
Specialist divers were brought in to assist search for missing sisters. Image: DC Thomson.

Specialist resources, including the police helicopter, dog branch and the marine unit, have been called upon to assist.

Police are now extending their search along the river towards Aberdeen’s South Harbour, and upstream towards Duthie Park.

Eliza Huszti. Image: Police Scotland.
Henrietta Huszti. Image: Police Scotland.

Sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen five days ago

Door-to-door inquiries and CCTV examinations in the area are also ongoing.

Police confirm the River Dee remains the focus for investigators.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “Eliza and Henrietta’s family are understandably extremely worried about them and we are working tirelessly to find them.

“We are seriously concerned about them and have significant resources dedicated to the enquiry.

“We are again urging the public to come forward with any information relating to Eliza and Henrietta’s whereabouts.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti on CCTV in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.

“The focus of our search remains the River Dee and I would again ask, if you were in the area at the time, please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

“Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on and let us be the judge of that.

“I would again urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for early morning on Tuesday, 7 January 2025 and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from that time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January 2025.

