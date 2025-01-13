A957 closed at Crathes following two-car crash

The A957 is closed at Crathes following a two-car crash.

Officers, paramedics and firefighters were called to Crathes Bridge shortly before 3pm on Monday, January 13.

The emergency services remain at the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called to the accident.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to a crash on the A957 at 2.28pm.

“We sent two appliances but they have now left the scene.”

