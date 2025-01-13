QR scammers target Aberdeen drivers as public urged to report rogue stickers

Scammers who use QR codes to steal money from people paying for parking are targeting Aberdeen drivers once again.

A renewed warning has been shared with the public to remain vigilant when paying at sites in the city centre.

QR stickers, which redirect users to fake parking sites, have been reported several times over the past year.

The latest appeared at the Gallowgate Car Park.

Also known as “quishing”, the scam involves the creation of “malicious” codes to deceive users.

The Hackers redirect those who scan the code to fraudulent websites, dodgy applications, or help them carry out phishing attacks.

Codes shared on the pay-and-display machines take those who scan them to a website identical to the council’s official payment provider, PayByPhone.

Users who share their credit card data, personal details or login information can fall victim to a scam.

Aberdeen couple fall victim to QR scam

One couple from Aberdeen, who did not wish to be named, fell victim at the city-centre car park on Boxing Day.

They claimed that when they looked up the app to pay for their parking they were redirected to a very convincing but fake website.

“We were behind a group of people who could not get the machine to work and eventually had to go and get some coins,” they explained.

“It didn’t work for us either so we went online to pay.

“Later, we got a strange email asking us to complete the process.

“When we checked the bank account, two separate sums of money had been taken by different companies.

“We immediately phoned the bank and they confirmed it was a scam.

“They cancelled the card and let us know the scammers can save your information online.”

The couple were twice charged £3 for their “parking”.

The sums were refunded by the bank.

They wish to spread the word of the scam to prevent someone else losing out on even more money.

“The scammers put the code there so someone has physically been in front of that machine in Aberdeen with the aim of scamming people,” they added.

“We want to encourage anyone else who may have been scammed to go to their bank.”

Renewed warning to drivers

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed no pay-and-display machines in the city feature legit QR codes.

Instead, those paying for parking online can download the PayByPhone or RingGo apps or visit their website.

Several warnings have been shared over the past year by the local authority and the payment providers to help spread the word about the scam.

In June, The Press and Journal hit the streets of Aberdeen to see how many machines had QR codes attached.

Those with scam stickers attached included seven out of 10 meters on George Street.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Aberdeen City Council does not use QR codes on any of its parking meters or parking signs across the city.

“We are aware of scams across the UK involving the use of QR codes on parking meters and signage that directs users to fraudulent websites.

“However, we are not aware of any QR codes being attached to any of our parking meters over the festive period.

“The council continues to raise awareness through alerts on social media regarding QR codes.

“In addition, we have replaced signage on machines as part of a project to offer our citizens and visitors a choice of either PayByPhone or RingGo in the city.

“As part of this project signage has been adapted to advise that QR codes are not used on our parking meters.

“Our city wardens continue to inspect machines as part of their patrols.

“They ensure prompt removal of any QR codes identified.

“The public can report sightings of scam QR codes to the council, PayByphone or RingGo.”