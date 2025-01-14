A90 Stonehaven slip road restricted due to overturned lorry

A slip road on to the A90 north of Stonehaven has been restricted due to an overturned lorry.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am on Tuesday, January 14 at the Cowie Park junction north of Stonehaven.

It is being reported that the overturned lorry was making its way on to the A90 southbound when it rolled over.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the slip road is restricted, but traffic is coping well.

Drivers are advised to approach with caution.

Police and ambulance have been contacted for comment.

