Train superfan visits remote Highland station in viral TikTok

A train enthusiast has shared his thoughts on staying at the UK’s remotest train station – and has given it his glowing seal of approval.

Francis Bourgeois, known for his passion for all things railways, journeyed to the Highlands in a recent TikTok video.

He caught a ScotRail train heading along the West Highland Line before hopping off at Corrour, the most remote station in the UK.

Mr Bourgeois looked in awe around the stunning Highland landscape as he made his way from the platform to his accommodation – the old signal box.

Giving the audience a tour, he showed how close the building is to the railway line and the placards on the wall with information about the history of the station.

And he marvelled at the bathroom, where you can see out onto the railway from the toilet.

He said: “The party piece of this accommodation has to be the living room where the lever frame used to be, with three hundred and sixty-degree views of the railway.

“It’s amazing to think someone actually used to live in this signal box, while operating it.”

Mr Bourgeois commented that working there must have been “peaceful but with a strong sense of purpose”.

To showcase the art of signalling, he reenacted the level-pulling as a locomotive approached from the darkness.

He also gave the train a “courteous wave” as it passed by.

The TikTok star ventured over to the Corrour Station House, frequented by hikers, who use the station as a starting point for their adventures.

After tucking into a hearty meal, he spotted the Caledonian Sleeper on its way to London Euston.

“It’s crazy to think you can close your eyes in such a remote place like this and wake up in London.”

He also visited the Corrour summit sign, indicating that it is the highest station in the country, at 1,340 feet.

The beauty and peacefulness of Mr Bourgeois’ surroundings clearly resonated with others as the TikTok video has been watched more than 3.3 million times.

Mr Bourgeois, meanwhile, says he will definitely be coming back to Corrour.

He also visited the Highlands last year on the world-famous Harry Potter train.