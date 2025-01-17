Inverurie parents welcome ‘desperately needed’ light-controlled crossing on Burghmuir Drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie parents welcome ‘desperately needed’ light-controlled crossing on Burghmuir Drive

The busy road, which is part of the main walking route children take to Strathburn Primary School, will be closed while essential work is carried out.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Crossing on Burghmuir Drive Inverurie
A new light-controlled crossing will be installed near the footpath to the school on Burghmuir Road. Image: Google Maps

A ‘desperately needed’ light-controlled crossing will soon be installed on Inverurie’s Burghmuir Drive.

The busy road will be closed for four days while the essential roadwork is undertaken.

Brandsbutt will also be closed at the junction with Burghmuir Drive for three weeks, from Monday, October 10.

Burghmuir Drive is part of the main route children take to Strathburn School.

Parents claim that the existing zebra crossing has long been “inadequate” for the volume of traffic and there have been many “near misses” from drivers not stopping or slowing down.

Workers will install a light-controlled crossing, near the junction with Old Chapel Road and the footpath leading to the primary school.

Councillor Marion Ewenson has celebrated the news and has asked residents to be patient during the disruption.

Light-controlled crossing will be a ‘huge safety improvement’

Inverurie parents have welcomed the news about the new crossing.

One Inverurie mother told The P&J: “A new light-controlled crossing has been desperately needed for a long time, Burghmuir Drive is a really busy road in Inverurie, yet one that many children need to cross to get to school.

“The existing zebra crossing has long been inadequate for the volume of traffic and there have been many ‘near misses’ from drivers not stopping or slowing down.

“This will be a huge safety improvement, and hopefully people understand any delays as a result of the work are for the greater good.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie and District councillor Marion Ewenson has expressed her “happiness” at the much-needed works.

She said on social media: “I can’t express how happy this makes me!

“Please be patient while this essential work is carried out.”

Traffic disruption on Burghmuir Drive

The installation of the new crossing will lead to traffic disruption on Burghmuir Drive.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that Burghmuir Drive will be closed from the junction with North Street to the footpath between Wednesday January 22 and Saturday January 25.

Meanwhile, Brandsbutt will be closed at the junction with Burghmuir Drive for three weeks, from Monday February 10.

A diversion will be put in place via North Street and Blackhall Road.

Access will be provided to emergency services and vehicles requiring access to properties.

