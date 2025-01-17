Inverurie parents welcome ‘desperately needed’ light-controlled crossing on Burghmuir Drive

A ‘desperately needed’ light-controlled crossing will soon be installed on Inverurie’s Burghmuir Drive.

The busy road will be closed for four days while the essential roadwork is undertaken.

Brandsbutt will also be closed at the junction with Burghmuir Drive for three weeks, from Monday, October 10.

Burghmuir Drive is part of the main route children take to Strathburn School.

Parents claim that the existing zebra crossing has long been “inadequate” for the volume of traffic and there have been many “near misses” from drivers not stopping or slowing down.

Workers will install a light-controlled crossing, near the junction with Old Chapel Road and the footpath leading to the primary school.

Councillor Marion Ewenson has celebrated the news and has asked residents to be patient during the disruption.

Light-controlled crossing will be a ‘huge safety improvement’

Inverurie parents have welcomed the news about the new crossing.

One Inverurie mother told The P&J: “A new light-controlled crossing has been desperately needed for a long time, Burghmuir Drive is a really busy road in Inverurie, yet one that many children need to cross to get to school.

“The existing zebra crossing has long been inadequate for the volume of traffic and there have been many ‘near misses’ from drivers not stopping or slowing down.

“This will be a huge safety improvement, and hopefully people understand any delays as a result of the work are for the greater good.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie and District councillor Marion Ewenson has expressed her “happiness” at the much-needed works.

She said on social media: “I can’t express how happy this makes me!

“Please be patient while this essential work is carried out.”

Traffic disruption on Burghmuir Drive

The installation of the new crossing will lead to traffic disruption on Burghmuir Drive.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that Burghmuir Drive will be closed from the junction with North Street to the footpath between Wednesday January 22 and Saturday January 25.

Meanwhile, Brandsbutt will be closed at the junction with Burghmuir Drive for three weeks, from Monday February 10.

A diversion will be put in place via North Street and Blackhall Road.

Access will be provided to emergency services and vehicles requiring access to properties.