Defender Alexander Jensen reveals former Aberdeen star played role in transfer to Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Defender Alexander Jensen reveals former Aberdeen star played role in transfer to Pittodrie

Defender Jensen also discusses the race to get a work permit in time to make his debut against Rangers.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen new signing Alexander Jensen at the club's Cormack Park training facility. Image: SNS
Aberdeen new signing Alexander Jensen at the club's Cormack Park training facility. Image: SNS

New signing Alexander Jensen has revealed former Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann played a role in his decision to move to the Dons.

Full-back Jensen was secured from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna earlier this week for a fee understood to be £545,000 (€650,000).

That deal could rise to £839,000 (€1million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

The 23-year-old penned a four-year deal with the Dons.

Jensen says he was told the Dons made his signing a priority and feeling so wanted by boss Jimmy Thelin was key.

However, advice from former Aberdeen centre-back Gartenmann further strengthened his desire to sign for the Reds.

Gartenmann previously played at FC Midtjylland with Jensen’s good friend Nikolas Dyhr, now of Danish top flight club Randers.

Defender Gartenmann spent last season on loan at Aberdeen from FC Midtjylland and made 45 appearances.

The 27-year-old is now at Hungarian club Ferencváros.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen makes his debut against Rangers in a 3-0 loss at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen makes his debut against Rangers in a 3-0 loss at Ibrox. Image: SNS

Jensen said: “I really felt that the club wanted me and that I was a priority to them.

“That’s why it felt good for me to come here.

“I actually spoke to my friend Nikolas Dyhr who plays for Randers.

“I asked him if Stefan could tell me something about Aberdeen.

“He spoke very well about the club.

“Sometimes when you come from abroad you maybe don’t know the size of the club because you are not so well informed about Scotland.

“However Stefan told me that it was a very big club and a bigger club than you think.

“I’ve already felt that.

“The time was great to make a move and I wanted to go outside Sweden.

“Aberdeen was the perfect choice for me.

“Coming here is like a dream come true.”

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

The race to secure a work permit

Versatile Jensen can play either full-back position and also in midfield.

He began his career at FC Midtjylland in Denmark where he also played for FC Fredericia before a 2023 switch to Sweden with Brommapojkarna.

In a frantic few days he signed on Monday, had his work permit cleared on Tuesday and came off the bench on Wednesday for a debut in the 3-0 loss at Rangers.

Alexander Jensen pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Alexander Jensen pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

He said: “It was quite a busy race, signing Monday and getting the visa on Tuesday.

“I was there on Tuesday morning before training and they said we’ve got 24 hours.

“So it was good that it came through!

“It was quite busy and I’m just happy to help the team and play.

“I had a feeling when I came on that there was maybe something we could get from the game.

“But of course we lost those two goals and it was disappointing.”

Debut at Ibrox in loss to Rangers

Jensen was introduced in the second half at Ibrox and made a strong debut.

His  performance was one of the few positives to take from a loss that extended the Dons winless run to 12 games.

Jensen said: “It was good to come in there and feel the atmosphere and the intensity of the football compared to Sweden.

“It’s maybe a bit faster so it was good to try that.

“There are actually some quite big stadiums in Sweden but I think it’s up there with the biggest I have played in.”

Left to right, Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen, Alfie Dorrington, Kristers Tobers and Shayden Morris look dejected at full-time following the Premiership defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Left to right, Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen, Alfie Dorrington, Kristers Tobers and Shayden Morris look dejected at full-time following the Premiership defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Jensen targeting silverware success

Jensen is in contention to make his first Aberdeen start in the Scottish Cup fourth round tie at Elgin City on Saturday.

He says securing silverware with Aberdeen is one of his main targets.

And he reckons a win against League Two Elgin could be the catalyst to kick-start the Dons’ form after a damaging winless slump.

Alexander Jensen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Alexander Jensen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

He said: “It would mean everything to me to win a trophy with Aberdeen.

“I have never won a trophy before.

“So it’s something that I’m also striving after.

“I think the cup competition here would be a perfect chance to do that.

“It will be a good experience at Elgin.

“I know that the cup is very important to the club to go as far as we can as it’s a good chance to win a trophy.

“It’s also a good opportunity to get that winning feeling again inside the club.”

Conversation