Itsu’s Aberdeen branch closes after franchise holder plunged into ‘administration’

Itsu’s Aberdeen branch has closed abruptly this afternoon, after its franchise holder has reportedly been plunged into administration.

Disappointed fans of the Asia-inspired restaurant were left disappointed after the doors remained closed at its advertised opening time of 12pm today.

They were instead greeted with a printed message, placed on the door, which apologised for its closure while “things were sorted out.”

It also promised that the restaurant will “hopefully re-open soon,” with no timescale given.

The message reads: “Dear customers, the Itsu here in Aberdeen is closed and will hopefully re-open soon.

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience.

“Of the many beautiful Itsu restaurants across the United Kingdom, three were franchised to HWS Ltd, (HeartWithSmart) including this busy one.

“The lease and ownership rights have unfortunately got caught up in their administration process. This restaurant must has had to close whilst things are sorted out.

“We hope to re-open soon, and we will keep you updated on Itsu.com.”

Staff members could be seen inside, while the doors remained closed.

Itsu Aberdeen’s franchise holders ‘enter administration’

Staff at the Union Square restaurant say their franchise holder, HeartWithSmart Ltd, has “entered administration.”

Despite this still being unconfirmed at this stage, the companies website is currently unavailable, and its Linkedin social media page has been removed.

HeartWithSmart advertises itself as “the UK’s leading hospitality franchise partner,” and operates a multitude of Pizza Hut and Itsu restaurants.

Both Itsu and HeartWithSmart have been approached for comment.