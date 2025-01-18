Itsu’s Aberdeen branch closes after franchise holder plunged into ‘administration’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Itsu’s Aberdeen branch closes after franchise holder plunged into ‘administration’

The Union Square restaurant was closed to customers this afternoon

By Graham Fleming
Itsu Aberdeen is currently closed to the public. Image: DC Thomson
Itsu’s Aberdeen branch has closed abruptly this afternoon, after its franchise holder has reportedly been plunged into administration.

Disappointed fans of the Asia-inspired restaurant were left disappointed after the doors remained closed at its advertised opening time of 12pm today.

They were instead greeted with a printed message, placed on the door, which apologised for its closure while “things were sorted out.”

This message was placed on the restaurant’s door this afternoon. Image: DC Thomson

It also promised that the restaurant will “hopefully re-open soon,” with no timescale given.

The message reads: “Dear customers, the Itsu here in Aberdeen is closed and will hopefully re-open soon.

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience.

“Of the many beautiful Itsu restaurants across the United Kingdom, three were franchised to HWS Ltd, (HeartWithSmart) including this busy one.

Itsu is located with in Aberdeen’s Union Square. Image: DC Thomson

“The lease and ownership rights have unfortunately got caught up in their administration process. This restaurant must has had to close whilst things are sorted out.

“We hope to re-open soon, and we will keep you updated on Itsu.com.”

Staff members could be seen inside, while the doors remained closed.

Itsu Aberdeen’s franchise holders ‘enter administration’

Staff at the Union Square restaurant say their franchise holder, HeartWithSmart Ltd, has “entered administration.”

Despite this still being unconfirmed at this stage, the companies website is currently unavailable, and its Linkedin social media page has been removed.

HeartWithSmart’s website is currently unavailable.

HeartWithSmart advertises itself as “the UK’s leading hospitality franchise partner,” and operates a multitude of Pizza Hut and Itsu restaurants.

Both Itsu and HeartWithSmart have been approached for comment.

