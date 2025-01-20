A96 closed due to crash near Pitmachie

The A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road has been closed due to a crash near Pitmachie this evening.

The accident occurred at about 5.30pm, at the turn-off for Old Rayne.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved or any injuries sustained.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, were understood to be on scene.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed that the A96 has since reopened with traffic up and running in both directions.

