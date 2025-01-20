Appeal to help trace Elgin woman missing since Saturday

Police have launched an appeal to help find missing Elgin woman Rae Robertson.

The 48-year-old’s last known location was in the Brodie Drive area of Elgin, at about 10pm on Saturday January 18.

Police have described her as around 5’2 in height and of slim build, with shoulder-length blonde hair.

There is, however, no indication as to what she might have been wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101.

Police Scotland Inspector Andy Meikleham said: “Officers are asking for the help of the public to trace a 48-year-old woman reported missing in Elgin.

“Rae Robertson was last seen around 10pm on Saturday January 18, in the Brodie Drive area of the town, and concerns are growing for her welfare.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Rae or knows where she might be to get in touch.”