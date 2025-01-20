Moray Appeal to help trace Elgin woman missing since Saturday Rae Robertson was last seen in the Brodie Drive area of Elgin at 10pm on Saturday, January 18. By Jamie Sinclair January 20 2025, 6:55 pm January 20 2025, 6:55 pm Share Appeal to help trace Elgin woman missing since Saturday Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6674979/police-appeal-missing-elgin-woman-information/ Copy Link 0 comment Police are seeking public help to trace Rae Robertson, who has been missing from Elgin since Saturday. Image: Police Scotland. Police have launched an appeal to help find missing Elgin woman Rae Robertson. The 48-year-old’s last known location was in the Brodie Drive area of Elgin, at about 10pm on Saturday January 18. Police have described her as around 5’2 in height and of slim build, with shoulder-length blonde hair. There is, however, no indication as to what she might have been wearing at the time of her disappearance. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101. Police have issued an image of missing Elgin woman Rae Robertson. Image: Police Scotland. Police launch appeal for missing Elgin woman Police Scotland Inspector Andy Meikleham said: “Officers are asking for the help of the public to trace a 48-year-old woman reported missing in Elgin. “Rae Robertson was last seen around 10pm on Saturday January 18, in the Brodie Drive area of the town, and concerns are growing for her welfare. “We are asking anyone who has seen Rae or knows where she might be to get in touch.”
