Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch: Seven treated by paramedics after fire on 12th floor of Aberdeen flat tower block

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Aulton Court at around 8pm.

By Jamie Sinclair

Seven people are being treated by paramedics after a fire tore through the communal area of a block of flats on Seaton Crescent in Aberdeen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at around 8pm after the flats fire alarm was activated at Aulton Court.

The fire is affecting the 12th floor of the 19-storey block.

Video footage shows a substantial presence of emergency services on the scene as firefighters tackle the blaze inside the building.

Aulton Court. Image supplied by: Rafal Umerlik/ Facebook.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.58pm on Monday, January 20, to reports of a fire alarm activating at Aulton Court, Seton Crescent, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised five appliances to the scene and firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire affecting the communal area on the 12th floor of a 19-storey tower block of flats.

“Seven casualties have been passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and crews remain on the scene”.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

