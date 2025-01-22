Watch: Fire crews battle garage blaze near Pittodrie stadium

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire near Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen this morning – as nearby residents are forced to evacuate.

The fire began just before 8am on Wednesday, January 22, at a garage on Merkland Road East.

It is understood the garage is Stag Motors.

Smoke can be seen billowing up into the air from across the city.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, (SFRS) dispatched six appliances and the height vehicle after receiving a call at 8.02am.

Fire crews are currently battling to bring the fire under control.

Police and ambulance are also on the scene.

It is understood that nearby residents have been evacuated from their homes including nearby student halls.

One eyewitness said: “Yes – it looks bad – you can hear shots of flammable materials sometimes.”

Ambulance staff on the scene said there didn’t seem to be any injuries, and will remain to help other emergency services.

Due to the fire, police have closed Merkland Road East, Ardarroch Road and Pittodrie Street.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.