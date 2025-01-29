Hollister reveals Union Square store to close

The popular clothing brand Hollister is to close its Union Square store, it’s been confirmed.

Hollister, a brand under Abercrombie & Fitch is well-known for its distinctive entrance and dark interior.

The California-evoking clothing brand opened its first-ever store in Scotland in 2010 in the newly built Union Square.

Ever since then, it has remained a popular destination for fashionable Aberdonians.

However, it has now been confirmed, the store which occupies a ground floor unit in the shopping centre, is due to close.

Hollister to close its doors at the end of February

A statement provided to The Press and Journal by Hollister’s parent company Abercrombie & Fitch, said: “We can confirm we will be closing our Union Square Hollister store at the end of February.”

It may not be the end for the retailer though as bosses are still looking to maintain a presence in the Granite City.

A further statement said: “We believe stores matter and we are exploring new store opportunities in the UK, including in Aberdeen, to provide a great shopping experience for our customers. ”

Until then, the Hollister store remains open between 9am and 8pm.

The news of Hollister’s closure comes after Fat Face closed its doors in Union Square on January 25.