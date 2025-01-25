Fat Face permanently closes Aberdeen store

Clothing brand Fat Face has permanently closed its store in Aberdeen.

The branch located in Union Square Shopping Centre welcomed customers for the final time today.

A notice put on display at the entrance of the store states: “Thank you for shopping in our Aberdeen store.

“Our last day here is January 25, 2025.”

The store has already been removed from the Fat Face website.

It has not been confirmed how many staff members will be impacted by the closure.

Fat Face says goodbye to Aberdeen

The Union Square branch, which has been open for more than a decade, is Fat Face’s only presence in Aberdeen.

Previously located in the current Boux Avenue unit, the store was moved to a “bigger and better” space between Zara and River Island on the ground floor in April 2015.

Before the opening of Union Square, the Fat Face store was open on Back Wynd in the city centre.

The notice on display outside the closed store advises customers they can continue to buy Fat Face products online.

Other branches in the north of Scotland remain open, including in Aviemore, Inverness and Oban.

Last week, Union Square boss Ryan Manson told The Press and Journal the outlook for the shopping centre in 2025 “remains positive”.

He said: “We’re fortunate in Aberdeen to have a destination like this where people and brands want to be.”

At that point, the mall was fully let, with work ongoing to fit three new eateries on the first floor and to expand the Marks and Spencer store.

Fat Face and Union Square have been contacted for comment.