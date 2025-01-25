Fat Face permanently closes Aberdeen store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fat Face permanently closes Aberdeen store

The branch in Union Square Shopping Centre welcomed customers for the final time today.

By Ellie Milne
Fat Face closed
The Fat Face store in Union Square has closed. Image: DC Thomson.

Clothing brand Fat Face has permanently closed its store in Aberdeen.

The branch located in Union Square Shopping Centre welcomed customers for the final time today.

A notice put on display at the entrance of the store states: “Thank you for shopping in our Aberdeen store.

“Our last day here is January 25, 2025.”

The store has already been removed from the Fat Face website.

It has not been confirmed how many staff members will be impacted by the closure.

Notice in window about closure of Fat Face in Union Square
The notice about the store closure. Image: DC Thomson.

Fat Face says goodbye to Aberdeen

The Union Square branch, which has been open for more than a decade, is Fat Face’s only presence in Aberdeen.

Previously located in the current Boux Avenue unit, the store was moved to a “bigger and better” space between Zara and River Island on the ground floor in April 2015.

Before the opening of Union Square, the Fat Face store was open on Back Wynd in the city centre.

The notice on display outside the closed store advises customers they can continue to buy Fat Face products online.

Other branches in the north of Scotland remain open, including in Aviemore, Inverness and Oban.

Fat Face boarded up in Union Square during renovations in 2015
Fat Face moved to its current unit in Union Square in April 2015. Image: Union Square/Facebook.

Last week, Union Square boss Ryan Manson told The Press and Journal the outlook for the shopping centre in 2025 “remains positive”.

He said: “We’re fortunate in Aberdeen to have a destination like this where people and brands want to be.”

At that point, the mall was fully let, with work ongoing to fit three new eateries on the first floor and to expand the Marks and Spencer store.

Fat Face and Union Square have been contacted for comment.

Conversation