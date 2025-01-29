Aberdeen gaffer Jimmy Thelin on why Alexander Jensen can shine in DUAL role

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident Alexander Jensen can thrive at right or left-back for the Dons.

Jensen, 23, recently joined the Reds in a £545,000 switch from Swedish club Brommapojkarna.

Hailed as one of the Allsvenkan’s “highest performing players” by Thelin when Aberdeen landed him, Dane Jensen was deployed in a multitude of defensive and midfield roles for Brommapojkarna – but was primarily recognised as a right-back.

Jensen’s three appearances for the Dons so far, including 90 minutes in the Scottish Cup victory at Elgin City and Saturday’s painful 3-0 Pittodrie Premiership defeat to St Mirren, have been at left-back.

Reds manager Thelin – who is continuing to rebuild his squad amid their grim club-record 13-game winless league run – is sure Jensen can fulfil any task asked of him, defensively and in attack, on either side of the rearguard.

He said: “I think his strength is as a full-back, but it doesn’t matter if he’s left or right-sided.

“But he can be comfortable to play inside, he can be a runner up and down, and he can also be a playmaker in the same role.

“So he’s comfortable to play both inside and outside on the pitch.

“He has a good game understanding, but still has the physicality and capacity.”

Aberdeen’s efforts to scout and sign Alexander Jensen

Jensen’s January arrival pre-empted New Zealand left-back James McGarry’s loan exit to Greek side Kallithea.

Aberdeen’s previous first-choice left-back, Dons youth academy product Jack MacKenzie, was back on the bench in the loss to the Buddies, but he is out of contract in the summer.

At right-back, where Jensen featured frequently for his former club, experienced Nicky Devlin has been a mainstay of Thelin’s side.

Whatever position he is used in during matches going forward, long-time Allsvenskan manager Thelin – who arrived at Pittodrie from Elfsborg ahead of this season – detailed the Reds’ extensive groundwork to not only land the sought-after Jensen, but make sure he fit the needs of the Pittodrie squad.

Thelin said: “I played against Jensen when I was there. I think he was one of the best players when he was there.

“We also talked with his coach, of course, before we signed him, about the character and these kinds of things.

“Nuno (de Almeida – head of recruitment) did a really good job there, good research also, and our recruitment team.

“And we know some of my former players who played with him.

“So we did good research about him before we signed him – as we always do.”

Aberdeen contract and transfer efforts continue

Aberdeen are understood to still be trying to tie 24-year-old MacKenzie to a new contract.

Another first-team regular also out of contract in the summer and still in new deal talks is Jamie McGrath.

Attacking midfielder McGrath, 28, has been a key player for the Dons for two seasons since signing on a free transfer from Wigan Athletic.

However, extension talks between the Reds and McGrath have now been grinding on for several months – and it has been reported Premiership rivals Hibs and Hearts are watching the player’s situation, while there is also interest elsewhere, including from Major League Soccer in the United States.

With the winter transfer window closing on Monday, Aberdeen – with just three goals in their past 10 Premiership matches, and four clean sheets this term – are still looking to add a striker and another centre-back.

As well as Jensen, they have bolstered their squad with Latvia skipper and centre-half Kristers Tobers during January, as well as landing young Tottenham centre-back Alfie Dorrington and Danish left-winger Jeppe Okkels on loan.