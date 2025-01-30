‘She’s our wee fighter’: Aberdeen family celebrate Christmas in January after newborn is hospitalised with virus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘She’s our wee fighter’: Aberdeen family celebrate Christmas in January after newborn is hospitalised with virus

Hallie-Rose's right lung collapsed while she was in hospital with Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Blayke-Jay, Harper-Marie, Hallie-Rose, Demi-Leigh and Koa-Jay in their Christmas pyjamas
Hallie-Rose with her older siblings Demi-Leigh, 12, Harper-Marie, 4, Blayke-Kai, 2, and Koa-Jay, 1. Image: Martin-Macdonald family.
By Ellie Milne

Amy and Ross Martin-Macdonald never expected their daughter’s first Christmas would be spent in the intensive care unit.

Hallie-Rose, who was born two weeks early, was only 17-days-old when she developed a nasty cough and cold.

By Christmas Day, she had been flown to the ICU at Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

There she was hooked-up to ventilator after medics discovered her upper right lung collapsed.

“It’s the scariest thing we have ever been through as a family,” her mum Amy told us.

“But Hallie-Rose is our wee fighter.”

The mum-of-five first took her youngest to A&E because she was “breathing quite fast” and was told this was normal because she had a virus.

Hallie-Rose had contracted respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) which will usually get better by itself  – but can sometimes develop into something more serious for babies.

“On the Sunday, she started getting worse,” Amy said.

“When I was trying to give her milk, it was like she was choking on it, to the point her lips were going blue.

“I took her down to A&E again where they put her on oxygen.”

Hallie-Rose in hospital
Hallie-Rose needed support to breath while in hospital. Image: Martin-Macdonald family.

Hallie-Rose treated in ICU after contracting RSV

Due to her young age, the doctors carried out a blood gas test and the numbers came back “extremely high”.

Hallie-Rose was then transferred to the high dependency unit in Aberdeen.

“She got worse and worse through the night,” her mum explained.

“She had two episodes through the night where she held her breath – once for 30 seconds and the second time for 45 seconds.

“It was really scary to see.”

After discovering Hallie-Rose’s upper right lung had collapsed, doctors decided the safest option was to transfer her to ICU in Edinburgh.

While she was flown to the capital with a medical team, her parents had to sit through an “awful” taxi journey while waiting for an update.

“It was a scary time,” Amy said.

“We just had to take it day by day.”

Support from Ronald McDonald House

Amy and Ross Martin-Macdonald
Hallie-Rose’s parents, Amy and Ross Martin-Macdonald. Image: Martin-Macdonald.

While baby Hallie-Rose was in hospital, her family were supported by Ronald McDonald House in Edinburgh.

The charity helped bring her four siblings – Demi-Leigh, Harper-Marie, Blayke-Kai and Koa-Jay – down on Christmas Eve so they could spend the festive period together.

“Ronald McDonald was so good,” Amy said.

“They kept the children busy and had a playroom and presents for them.

“They were outstanding.”

Hallie-Rose, who is now six-weeks-old, was able to come off the incubator on December 29 and was transferred back to Aberdeen four days later.

By the weekend, she was healthy enough to return home.

“It was scary,” Amy said. “Everything happened so quickly, I was really nervous to be honest.

“But she’s made a really good recovery and the doctors were happy with her at the two-week check up.

“They’ve just told us to be extra cautious if she gets a cold again as she may need a bit more support.”

Be aware of the symptoms of RSV

Hallie-Rose Martin-Macdonald wearing pink bow
Hallie-Rose is back home and smiling at six weeks. Image: Martin-Macdonald family.

With Hallie-Rose back home in Sheddocksley with her family, they were able to celebrate Christmas properly, on January 5.

And now her parents are taking the opportunity to spread awareness of RSV and give something back to the charity that helped them through their ordeal.

“We want other people to know what to look out for and to make sure they take their children to the doctor to get checked,” Amy said.

Babies under six months old and young children who were born prematurely have a higher risk of getting seriously ill with RSV.

It is spread in the coughs and sneezes of someone who has the virus.

Most people only get cold-like symptoms, including a cough and a high temperature, but if it leads to a more serious infection it may also cause:

  • A cough that gets worse
  • Shortness of breath
  • Faster breathing or long gaps between breaths
  • Difficulty feeding (in babies) or loss of appetite
  • Noisy breathing (wheezing)
  • Confusion (in older adults)

To give something back to Ronald McDonald House, Hallie-Rose’s dad, Ross, has decided to run 100km throughout February to raise as much money as possible.

“They were amazing,” Amy added. “And, so were the hospital staff in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

“We’re so thankful to all of them.”

Conversation