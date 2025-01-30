Don Cowie reflects on a year in charge of Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie reflects on a year in charge of Ross County

Cowie's managerial reign began with a 3-1 defeat to Rangers in Glasgow on February 14 last year.

By Andy Skinner
Don Cowie during his first game in charge of Ross County at Ibrox in February 2024. Image: SNS
Don Cowie continues to savour the challenge of leading Ross County as he approaches his first full year in charge.

Cowie will take the Staggies to face Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday, where he made his managerial bow on February 14 last year.

The match, which Ross County lost 3-1, came six days after Cowie was handed the interim reins following the resignation of Derek Adams.

After steering the Dingwall club to Premiership safety, Cowie was handed the job permanently in the summer.

After serving as assistant to both Adams and Malky Mackay, Strathpeffer-raised Cowie felt he was well prepared for the jump to frontline management – but insists he continues to learn with every passing day.

Cowie said: “You are always learning – and the year has been a big learning curve for me in all aspects.

Ross County manager Don Cowie sitting down at a Staggies press conference
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“When you are the first team coach or assistant manager, you are protected from a lot of what is actually going into running a football club.

“Your focus is on designing and taking sessions, and getting the team ready for the Saturday.

“It has been about adapting, and getting used to off-field situations.

“In terms of actually being a manager, it’s everything I thought it would be. There are highs and lows – I have to deal with things in games, and issues that arise.

“It’s just about always being able to adapt to that. I wouldn’t change it for the world, I have loved every minute of it.”

Cowie hopes calm approach rubs off on players

Cowie vowed to bring calmness to Ross County after being handed the job last year.

He inherited a difficult situation following the departure of Adams, at a point when the Staggies were five points adrift in the relegation play-off spot.

Although that’s where the Staggies ultimately finished, the togetherness instilled by Cowie helped them to emphatically defeat Raith Rovers 6-1 over two legs to retain their top-flight status.

Cowie insists his calm demeanour is a portrayal of how he wants his team to act on the field.

Ross County manager Don Cowie stands on the sidelines with his hands in his pockets during a Staggies game
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

He added: “I think I’m a pretty calm person, so I manage to deal with the highs and lows pretty well.

“At the same time, you are the person leading the team. That’s why I always talk about never getting too high or too low, because I’m the one everyone looks to, to see what frame of mind I’m in.

“If I keep that as consistent as I can, that is then a good reflection for the players.

“I don’t believe me being animated is going to help the players. I ask them to be consistent on the pitch, so I think it’s only right that I act consistent on the sidelines.

“Yes, there are things that rub me up the wrong way sometimes and I get frustrated, but I try to keep that as contained as possible.

Don Cowie clapping at the side of the pitch
Don Cowie after leading Ross County to Premiership safety. Image: SNS

“I speak to the players all the time about having no disappointments, so that’s something I have to do as well.

“When we scored the equaliser against Hearts, my emotions came out there because of the importance of that goal and how dramatic it was.

“It does come out, but I think it’s important for my reflection of what I expect of the group to keep that contained as much as possible.”

Survival remains key target for Ross County – as Hamilton departs

Staggies goalkeeper Jack Hamilton has departed the club to rejoin Championship side Livingston.

Hamilton joined County in the summer from the Lions as understudy to Ross Laidlaw.

Ross County goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, who didn't concede in his second half display in the 5-0 defeat against Celtic.
Ross County goalkeeper Jack Hamilton. Image: SNS

The 30-year-old made just six appearances however, with the addition of Jordan Amissah in December pushing him down the pecking order, and Laidlaw now returning from a knee injury.

Ross County sit 10th in the Premiership table, with the trip to Glasgow the first of 14 matches remaining.

Although they are just a point ahead of Kilmarnock in the relegation play-off spot, only four points separate them from sixth-placed Hibernian.

Cowie insists securing top-flight survival remains the key priority, adding: “We concentrate on ourselves. We want to progress on what we did last year, which was 11th place and in the play-off.

“The goal is always to be in the Premiership. We understand the challenge of that, and the goal first and foremost is to give ourselves the best opportunity to do better than what we did last year. That remains the focus for us all.”

