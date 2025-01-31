Police share CCTV footage of man as part of investigation into Aberdeen train station assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police share CCTV footage of man as part of investigation into Aberdeen train station assault

The incident took place on Saturday November 30 last year.

By Ellie Milne
CCTV of main on train in Aberdeen
Police have share a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to as part of their investigation. Image: British Transport Police.

Police are searching for a man who may be able to help them with an investigation into an assault in Aberdeen.

The incident took place at Aberdeen train station at about 9.20am on Saturday November 30.

Two months on, British Transport Police have shared a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to as part of their inquiries.

The picture shows the man, thought to be in his 50s, onboard a train on the day of the assault.

He is a white male and about 6ft tall, with long grey and black hair and a long beard.

At the time, he was wearing glasses, a light blue jacket and dark cargo style trousers.

A spokesperson from British Transport Police said: “We would ask this male or anyone who may recognise him to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016, quoting reference number 184 of November 30, 2024.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Conversation