Police share CCTV footage of man as part of investigation into Aberdeen train station assault

Police are searching for a man who may be able to help them with an investigation into an assault in Aberdeen.

The incident took place at Aberdeen train station at about 9.20am on Saturday November 30.

Two months on, British Transport Police have shared a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to as part of their inquiries.

The picture shows the man, thought to be in his 50s, onboard a train on the day of the assault.

He is a white male and about 6ft tall, with long grey and black hair and a long beard.

At the time, he was wearing glasses, a light blue jacket and dark cargo style trousers.

A spokesperson from British Transport Police said: “We would ask this male or anyone who may recognise him to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016, quoting reference number 184 of November 30, 2024.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.