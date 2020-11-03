North-east Stem festival to be showcased entirely online for the first time ever

TechFest is ready to launch this Thursday, with a live dive show streaming from Macduff Aquarium.
It will be the first time that the popular Stem festival will be based exclusively online in its 27-year history due to the on-going coronavirus restrictions.
More than 30 events are scheduled to take place over a three-week run, with activities planned for the general public as well as a tailored experience for schools – both of which will allow those attending to explore science, technology, engineering and maths from their desks.
This mixture of events is set to include live and pre-recorded events delivered via YouTube, Zoom, Facebook, LinkedIn and through interactive activities.
TechFest managing director, Sarah Chew, said: “This year’s digital programme has really opened our eyes to the possibilities of a larger festival that can include more people and last longer as a useful resource to schools.”