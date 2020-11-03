Planning permission for ‘dull’ Torry waterfront flats likely to be granted despite unanimous rejection by councillors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans for more than 250 homes on the Torry waterfront could be given a reprieve by the Scottish Government despite being turned down for being “a bit dull”.

Aberdeen Harbour Board’s South Esplanade West proposals are under review by the government reporter, who has indicated she’s minded to overturn the council on the proposals.

Elspeth Cook has shared her intention to allow the appeal on the basis it fits in with the council’s development plan, paving the way for planning permission in principle to be granted for the huge redevelopment.

Last night a spokesman for Aberdeen Harbour Board said: “We are aware of the recommendation from the Scottish Government and, with our partners, we are looking to working together to develop much-needed housing and regenerate the riverside location.”

A first step for the developer, further permission would still be required for fuller, more detailed plans before construction could start.

The planned 258 flats, across eight blocks between four and seven storeys tall, were roundly rejected by the local authority’s planning committee last December.

Shops also formed part of the mixed-use development on the bank of the River Dee between the Victoria and Queen Elizabeth bridges.

The land, owned by the harbour board, has been out of use for years and features a crane depot, petrol filling station, warehouse, mission hall and a hot food takeaway facing on to Victoria Road.

Fish processing works are also located nearby.

The unanimous nine-vote refusal of the harbour board’s outline planning application came against the recommendation of council officers, who said it was in line with the local development plan.

SNP councillor for Torry and Ferryhill, Audrey Nicoll, last night said she was disappointed by the decision.

She said: “I spoke against the application at the council’s planning committee last year outlining concerns and it is disappointing to here this has now been approved.”

At the time, planning committee convener Marie Boulton said: “I would like to see more ambition, I think this is frankly a bit dull.

“This is the gateway to Torry and I think the residents there and the development deserve a really iconic building.

“I think this could be an economic catalyst for the region and in Torry.

“The masterplan is all about ambition and I think the developers have fallen short here.”

She last night refused to comment as the reporter’s comment was not finalised.

Ms Cook has given the harbour board 12 weeks to come to a legal agreement with the council, covering the £500,000 cost of extra school places, medical care and affordable housing, as well as a number of other conditions.

Despite a lack of resident parking, the government reporter wrote: “I find the appeal site is a suitable candidate for a low car development and specified parking rates can be lowered.

“On that basis I find the proposed residential development would comply with the terms of the strategic development plan, the policies of the local development plan and the relevant supporting guidance.”

Dominic Fairlie, chairman of Aberdeen Civic Society, said the government’s hands were tied: “The message from this is perhaps the council should review its policies, which this application complies with – meaning the reporter could not really refuse it.

“I’m not denying the illustrations submitted were a bit bland but it is only for an ‘in principle’ application so hopefully it can be made better.

“We are in a different world now from when the application was submitted and perhaps the owner will take the time to review the plans and try for something a little more sympathetic.”